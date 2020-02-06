OFFERS
Letter: A deaf ear

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 9:14 p.m.

Editor:

Having supported children’s agencies and homeless issues within Yavapai County and beyond for the past 10 years, I was appalled to read about the HOA story on Collin in the Courier! Having been a past president for a HOA organization in Colorado, their decision in “Everyone’s Hometown” left goose marks on my skin where they appear to offer a deaf ear to the leeway that this HOA at The Gardens at Willow Creek has available. My hat goes off to Mr. Miller having the courage to review their HOA policy as per under the Housing Act for Older People of 1995.

Collin must be able to live out his younger years with his grandparents, and let’s not touch anymore of his life that’s already been fractured!

The story that surrounds Collin’s life is heart-wrenching to normal people, and that the HOA at the Gardens at Willow Creek won’t seek an exception for Collin is beyond qualities characteristic of a person.

It is the time to do the right thing, and if we need the expertise of Robert Miller, then count me “ALL-IN”!

Ron Campbell

Prescott

