Kindergarten: More than child’s play: A look at state, local guidelines

Kindergarten in the 21st century is no longer the carefree start of elementary school life where the most demanding part of what, typically, was a half day meant learning the alphabet or counting to 100.

Never mind naptime or time spent learning to tie one’s shoes.

In this day and age, kindergarten is a rigorous launch into a child’s elementary and secondary education that requires enrolled boys and girls to read stories and write letters with proper spelling and salutations. They need to be confident with basic math facts, able to add and subtract. Kindergartners are expected to be relatively independent and social, able to play and work on projects with their peers.

“Kindergarten is the foundation of all learning,” said Abia Judd Elementary teacher Rachel Chunglo in Prescott, an eight-year teacher who just was the first in the district to earn national certification.

STATE REQUIREMENTS

In Arizona, state law does not require children to enroll in kindergarten, though most children do.

The state allows children age 5 by Sept. 1 to enroll in kindergarten programs, be it public, charter or private school. The state also offers discretion to schools to allow children who will turn 5 between September and December to enroll.

But early enrollment comes with a catch.

To discourage parents from using kindergarten as a free preschool or day care program, local education leaders said the state will not pay to retain an early admission if they are not ready to go to first grade. If an early enrollee must be retained in Prescott, the family is expected to pick up the tab: about $2,400.

Parents need to weigh the options of early kindergarten enrollment carefully, not bowing to the pressure of other parents or even a child who might want to follow his or her older friends or siblings to school, area educators said.

As a mother of four and teacher, Chunglo appreciates the struggle. Her two eldest were able to enroll early, but her third one, now in kindergarten, was not.

“Each early admission must be made on a case-by-case basis,” Chunglo said.

EARLY READINESS

Kindergarten often sees a span of ages from age 4 about to turn 5 and 6 turning 7 before the end of the school year, Chungloo said. Their success in school is very much individual, with some children at an early age more developmentally ready than some at older ages, she said. The key for parents to consider is a holistic look at the child, she and others noted.

Is a child physically, socially, and emotionally ready for the rigors of school? Just because they may look ready does not mean they are ready, educational experts attest. More and more, too, because of the demands and the fact that kindergarten sets the stage for future success, educators lean toward enrolling when the child is older rather than younger.

“It’s a big decision,” declares Prescott Assistant Superintendent Mardi Read, a long-time elementary teacher and administrator, who every year is part of the evaluation of those seeking early admission to kindergarten.

In her research, Read said her conclusion is that there are limited reasons for early admission. A few will be successful, but far fewer than the number who apply each year.

In PUSD, parents who think their child might be ready should request their school perform a readiness screening, Read said. She advised parents to be wary of schools who do not require such screenings as that could prove a disadvantage to the child and family.

“This is so important,” Read said. “We want students to succeed and have a positive experience,” Read said. “If they are put in a situation that overwhelms them, and they’re not ready, that can set the tone about school (for all the years leading to high school graduation). “You want them to have the advantage to be successful and enjoy it.”

Most years, Read said, she receives requests for as many as 10 children, and may recommend three or four. Of those, she said only one or two actually flourish, she said.

SETTING FOR SUCCESS

Part of the conversation Read has with parents tends to focus not just on their child’s kindergarten year, but how their academic and social success will be over time. To be socially immature in middle school, or unprepared to head off to college because they are several months younger than their peers, can prove a big deal, she noted.

“For school success, social emotional development of a child is just as important as academic readiness,” Read said. “Students who are not socially and emotionally ready for kindergarten often have more negative interactions and behavior corrections from the adults in the classroom, again affecting self-esteem,” Read said. “Parents should also keep in mind that social emotional issues may not show up in kindergarten, but later appear during pre-adolescence, when students are becoming interested in relationships and starting puberty. Students younger than their peers often are not ready for this developmental change in their friends, and they can develop anxiety and depression.”

Parents, too, need to think about how a child’s age might impact attendance to camps, activities, even the issue of peers getting a driver’s license or becoming eligible to vote months before they are ready, she noted.

“Older children in the class are often more adept at handling life situations and solving conflict,” Read said. “Research shows that older students in a classroom tend to be the academic, physical and social leaders. In fact, many parents, knowing this advantage, hold their child back from kindergarten until they are 6 years old to gain these benefits.”

“Our goal is to set students up for success in kindergarten and beyond!”

Physical readiness:

Does the child have fine motor skills to button pants, zip coats and tie shoes? Can the child draw and color? Can the child calm him or herself? Can the child use the restroom without assistance? Can the child go all day without a nap, and several hours without a snack or meal? Can the child mimic movement of others?

Academic Readiness:

Can the child count to 10? Can the child write his or her name? Can the child speak the alphabet? Can the child recognize individual letters? Is the child interested in learning new tasks?

Social Readiness:

Can the child sit still and stay focused on a task for 15 minutes? Can the child follow two-step directions? Can the child sit and actively listen? Can the child get along with peers? Can the child transition between tasks? Can the child handle separation from parents? Can the child cooperate and take turns? Can the child communicate feelings? Can the child control impulses and limit disruptive behaviors?