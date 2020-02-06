Gallery Guide: Feb. 7 - 13, 2020

Art2 (Art Squared), 120 W. Gurley St. mezzanine, Prescott, 928-499-4428. On Facebook at Art2Prescott. Sculpture, pottery, photography, paintings, jewelry, wearable art, glass, gourds, wood and more.

Art on 6th Street, 697 6th St. (6th Street Business Park), Suites 6, 106, 108, 200, 302, 308 and 309. 928-830-1454. Glass, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, art wear and more.



Arts Prescott Gallery on Whiskey Row, 134 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-7717, www.artsprescott.com. “Phillip Wheeler – Master Craftsman” through Feb. 26.



Bronzesmith Fine Art Gallery and Foundry, 7331 E. Second St., Prescott Valley, 928-772-2378, www.bronzesmith.com. Limited edition bronze from more than 50 of today’s leading sculptors, foundry tours by appointment every Thursday.

Joseph Robertson Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite A, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-308-0254, www.joesartgallery.net, features fine art from local artists Joseph Robertson and Beth Neely, as well as others from around Arizona.

Kriegers, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite F, Hotel St. Michael’s Alley, Prescott, 928-778-4900. Features local cage-free artists — Heath Krieger, pottery; Cathy Krieger, paintings; Leslie Parsons, jewelry; Curt Pfeffer, jewelry; Stephen Smith, wood and photography; Mary Kaye O’Neill, silk wearables and new work by bronze artist and longtime Prescottonian, John Skurja.

Mountain Artists Guild & Gallery, 228 N. Alarcon St., Prescott, 928-776-4009, gallery@mountainartistsguild.org. www.mountainartistsguild.org. “Casting Shadows” featuring Roy Hill’s “Eclectic Enchantment” through Feb. 20; “Mostly Water” in Spotlight One.

Mountain Spirit Gallery, 140 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-445-2886, msgprescott.com. Western art featuring Bill Nebeker, Susan Kliewer, Kathy Quick Anderson, Paul Wenzel, K.L. Powers and 20 other local artists.

Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St., Prescott, 928-863-3232, naturalhistoryinstitute.org. “Originals: Native Plants of Arizona” featuring original paintings by members of the Southwest Society of Botanical Artists through April 10.

Ortega’s Galloping Goose, 162 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, 928-776-0077.

Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89, Prescott, 928-778-1385, www.phippenartmuseum.org. “Walk on the Wild Side” through Feb. 23. “Saints & Sinners: Spanish Colonial Art” through April 19.

Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St., www.pca-az.net. “Faces” through Feb 15. “Reflections” begins Feb. 16.

Prescott Valley Art Guild, 3380 N. Windsong Drive, www.prescottvalleyartguild.org.

Sean Goté Gallery, 702 W. Gurley St., Prescott, 928-445-2233, www.seangote.com.

Smoki Museum, 147 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott, 928-445-1230, smokimuseum.org.

The Raven Café, 142 N. Cortez St. 928-717-0009, ravencafe.com.

’Tis Art Center and Gallery, 105 S. Cortez St. Prescott, www.tisartgallery.com. In the Mezzanine Gallery: Granite Mountain Jewelry Artists exhibit through Feb. 14. “An Odyssey: Beverly Rockwell-Ginnelly Retrospective Exhibition” begins Feb. 15. In the Main Gallery: “A Piece and a Poem 2020” through Feb. 25.

Van Gogh’s Ear, 156 S. Montezuma St., 928-776-1080, www.vgegallery.com. More than 65 local and nationally known artists fill the 3,200 square feet of the old Sam Hill’s Hardware Store on Whiskey Row. Featuring wall art, ceramics, glass, metal, tons of jewelry, bronze, wearable art and much, much more

Weir Gallery, 110 S. Montezuma St., Suite 1, 307-371-1910, scotaweir.com. Featuring work by Scott Weir.

Yavapai College Art Gallery, 1100 E. Sheldon St., Prescott, Building 16, 928-776-2031, www.yc.edu/artgallery. Archeology of the Soul” runs through Feb. 29.