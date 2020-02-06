OFFERS
FTC reaches settlement with anti-aging pill seller

The FTC says Quantum Wellness Botanical Institute's "ReJuvenation" deceptively claimed their pills would reverse the aging process, reverse or repair heart attack damage, heart disease, blindness, brain damage from stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, deafness, Crohn’s disease, and age-related damage to the body’s organs, tissues, and joints. The judgments against the company total $3.4 million, which represents what people paid for ReJuvenation.

Originally Published: February 6, 2020 4 p.m.

If there is one thing the Federal Trade Commission wants you to remember about this article, it's this: sellers that peddle cures must have scientific proof to back up their claims. The FTC takes action when they don’t.

Case in point: The FTC alleges that Quantum Wellness Botanical Institute, LLC, its CEO, Fred Auzene, and former marketer, Maria Gutierrez Veloso, deceptively advertised a product they called "ReJuvenation" as an anti-aging wonder pill.

Their ads promised that ReJuvenation would reverse the aging process, repair damage to the body, and treat diseases by stimulating the production of human growth hormone (HGH) and stem cells.

The defendants boldly claimed that ReJuvenation could reverse or repair heart attack damage, heart disease, blindness, brain damage from stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, deafness, Crohn’s disease, and age-related damage to the body’s organs, tissues, and joints.

According to the FTC, the defendants worked hard to convince people to buy ReJuvenation, which cost between $39.95 and $49.95, plus shipping and handling, for a one-month supply.

In a proposed settlement announced this week, the FTC says these claims were false or misleading, and the sellers had no reliable scientific evidence to back them up.

The proposed federal court orders would require the defendants to have human clinical testing to support future claims related to the treatment of any disease or health condition. The judgments total $3.4 million, which represents what people paid for ReJuvenation. After the defendants turn over $660,000, that money will be returned to ReJuvenation customers. The remainder of the judgment will be suspended due to inability to pay.

The FTC advises consumers to be skeptical about ads promising miraculous results, or cures for lots of medical issues. Before you buy – or take – such a product, talk to a healthcare provider to make sure it’s right for you.

Check out ftc.gov/dietarysupplement for more information, and report any suspicious claims to the FTC at ftccomplaintassistant.gov.

Information provided by Colleen Tressler, FTC Consumer Education Specialist

