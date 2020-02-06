OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Friday Catchall: Gas prices need to come down, memorials go up

The price of gasoline in northern Arizona remains high – or higher than other places in the state. This one is in Ash Fork. (Courier photo)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 9:26 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• GOT GAS? – Apparently the price of gasoline continues to be higher in the Prescott area compared with other points in (northern and central) Arizona.

We’ve written about this before, witnessing as little as much as 10 or more cents per gallon difference.

Prescott-area residents notice — when driving to or from the Quad Cities to Phoenix, Williams, Flagstaff, Kingman, and beyond. It hits in the wallet, seriously. The prices need to come down.

The answer we received last time we did a story was no official agency exists that regulates the price of gasoline at the pump, except the competitive market.

Think about it, if someone wants to charge $2.95 per gallon and that’s higher than anyone else selling gasoline, they can do it.

Problem is, everyone else is doing it too.

It really turns a trip into an investment, if you know what I mean.

Watch for a fresh story on the topic soon.

• MEMORIAL — We have a variety of memorials on the courthouse plaza, most are for veterans. And rightly so. While we await a new one in honor of the Yarnell 19 — our fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots —near the southeast corner of the plaza, another is in the works.

But this one is unique. It will be a fallen officer memorial with bronzesmith and Prescott resident Bill Nebeker creating a bronze sculpture for the project.

The memorial is slated for the northwest corner of the courthouse plaza near the gazebo, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

The only other place locally I can recall that honors fallen law enforcement is a plaque inside the courthouse itself, and this effort will not rely on taxpayer dollars.

Its time has come — let’s honor those who have died working to protect us.

Watch the Courier for details on cost and how to donate.

• COALITION ONLINE — We often hear people grumble that the powers that be in law enforcement send too many people to jail or prison who are mentally ill or should get a pass.

Don’t believe everything you hear.

The Yavapai County Justice and Mental Health Coalition is working to build “a healthy and safe community through partnerships and collaboration.” This is a cooperative effort by every profession that can and does help people who need it. And it now has a website providing an overview of innovative programs and resources that, as indicated on the site, improve cross-system collaboration to reduce involvement in the justice system by people with mental and substance abuse disorders; strengthen the involuntary evaluation process to better serve the needs of the community; increase behavioral health access to children, youth and families within the schools and the juvenile justice system; and maintain understanding of statewide legislation and policies that could affect or contribute to building a healthy and safe community.

Visit the website at justicementalhealth.com.

The people listed there also tell you through video “why” this important.

It truly makes sense.

• QUOTE – “Just because you don’t understand it doesn’t mean it isn’t so.” — Lemony Snicket, The Blank Book.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): A night of comedy Saturday, Feb. 8, with the “Improvitonians,” at 8:30 in the Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St.

Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

