OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  59.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Enjoy a performance by 'The Hot Sardines,' Feb. 9

The Hot Sardines will be performing at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. (Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

The Hot Sardines will be performing at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. (Yavapai College Performing Arts Center)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 1:39 p.m.

The Hot Sardines will be performing at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world.

In the last two years, the Hot Sardines have been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival, have sold out NYC venues from Joe’s Pub to Bowery Ballroom and more than 150 tour dates from Chicago to London and have released two albums on Universal Music Classics to critical raves and a No. 1 slot on the iTunes Jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Kornukopia Calendar: Jan. 31-Feb. 9, 2020
KornuKopia Calendar: Feb. 16-25
KornUkopia Calendar: June 7-16, 2019
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of Feb. 19
Kudos KornuKopia: Week of Oct. 16

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries