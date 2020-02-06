Enjoy a performance by 'The Hot Sardines,' Feb. 9
The Hot Sardines will be performing at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Fueled by the belief that classic jazz feeds the heart and soul, The Hot Sardines are on a mission to make old sounds new again and prove that joyful music can bring people together in a disconnected world.
In the last two years, the Hot Sardines have been featured at the Newport Jazz Festival and the Montreal Jazz Festival, have sold out NYC venues from Joe’s Pub to Bowery Ballroom and more than 150 tour dates from Chicago to London and have released two albums on Universal Music Classics to critical raves and a No. 1 slot on the iTunes Jazz chart in the U.S. and internationally.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.
