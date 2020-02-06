Corridor Calendar for week of Feb. 7

CORDES LAKES

Rabies Clinic will be held at Holly’s Market at 15970 S. Cordes Lakes Drive on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 each pet. Don’t let your pet be exposed to this devastating disease when a simple vaccination can help.



Association Meeting will be held Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. at 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive. Come to meet your new board members and find out what is happening in your neighborhood. Bring your questions and get answers.

Food Program is Feb. 19 & 27. Sign up starts at 7 a.m. with the doors closed and locked at 9 a.m. Remain out of the marked off area in the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue and will be enforced.

Valentine’s Dinner is Feb. 15 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Perfect for you and your sweetheart to have a great evening out. It will be a spaghetti dinner with all you-can-eat spaghetti. Rumor has it that Judy’s chocolate-covered strawberries will be available for sale before Valentine’s Day. Dessert is strawberries over sponge cake. Cost is $7 per person.

Friends of the Library are holding a fundraiser by selling personalized bricks and pavers to raise money for furniture for the new addition. There are various designs and types of bricks/pavers. Stop in at the library for more information, or contact Ron Karn at 602-721-8446 or e-mail ronkarn8690@yahoo.com.

SPRING VALLEY

Property Owners Meeting will be Feb. 11, the second Tuesday of the month.

Come at 6:30 p.m. for snacks and conversation with the meeting starting at 7 p.m. Speaker is the Operations Manager from Disabled American Veterans regarding benefits and assistance available to veterans.

MAYER

Valentine’s Day Prime Rib Dinner will be a fundraiser held on Feb. 14 at MAAC. Prepaid tickets are $12.50 per person. Cost is $14 per person at the door and only if space is available. This is a limited space event. Coffee or tea and dessert are included. Contact Meals On Wheels at 928-632-7511 for tickets or to find the person selling tickets nearest you for your prepaid tickets.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement — A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the thrift store.

WEEKLY EVENTS — CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the Center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take-out.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Spring Valley Library hosts Shenanigans on Friday’s from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy crafts, conversation and more with neighbors and friends. Bring your own project or join in with another persons project.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.

