Come listen to Arizona’s finest symphonic musicians at ‘Symphonic Rock,’ Feb. 8

"Symphonic Rock" brings you a collection of Arizona’s finest symphonic musicians in a concert that blends Vivaldi and Valli, Mozart and Elton John, Chopin and Manilow and more.

Featuring the vocal talent of versatile stage/opera/cabaret veterans Dennis Tamblyn and Liz Cracchiolo, "Symphonic Rock" fuses the worlds of classical and rock music that will make you fall in love with favorite songs all over again.

The show is being held at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit prescottelkstheater.com.

