Coffeehouse Concerts Presents: Nancy Elliot, Feb. 9

Come to a "Coffeehouse Concert" and enjoy a free cup of coffee while listening to local talent at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

This month features singer/songwriter Nancy Elliott. Enjoy Nancy perform in her self-coined “South Western Americana” as she sings and tells stories about her life and love for big skies, adventure and a little something to tame.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.

For more information, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.