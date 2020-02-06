Coffeehouse Concerts Presents: Nancy Elliot, Feb. 9
Come to a "Coffeehouse Concert" and enjoy a free cup of coffee while listening to local talent at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9.
Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.
This month features singer/songwriter Nancy Elliott. Enjoy Nancy perform in her self-coined “South Western Americana” as she sings and tells stories about her life and love for big skies, adventure and a little something to tame.
This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.
For more information, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 2, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: