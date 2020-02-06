Bill for Granite Dells park passes first round of review

An effort to preserve a parcel of scenic Granite Dells land for a regional park passed an early hurdle at the Arizona State Legislature this week.

Joe Trudeau, conservation director for the Save the Dells organization, reported Thursday, Feb. 6, that Rep. Noel Campbell’s House Bill 2284 had received unanimous approval from the Legislature’s Land and Agriculture Committee earlier that morning.

The bill seeks $5.3 million to be appropriated from the state to the Arizona State Parks Board, which in turn would distribute the money to the City of Prescott to purchase property to establish a regional park in Yavapai County.

Campbell said he and other supporters are engaged in a “full-court press” to get the bill approved by the Legislature. “It’s so unique,” he said of the Granite Dells parcel. “It’s such a wonderful, beautiful, iconic spot. It’s beautiful land that needs to be preserved. If we don’t preserve (it), we’ll lose it.”

Trudeau and Campbell emphasized that under the proposed scenario, the city would ultimately own the land and add it to Prescott’s preserved Granite Dells holdings. The parcel would not become a state park, they said.

State Sen. Karen Fann, who is a co-sponsor for the bill, foresees the land as becoming a more of preserve with trails than a park.

She said the proposal calls for the City of Prescott to match a portion of the $5.3 million allocation to buy the parcel in the Granite Dells area.

Campbell said the city would add $2 million of its own money to help buy the land, and the city would then be responsible for maintaining it. “It will be an economic draw to the area,” he said.

“It’s a beautiful site,” Fann said of the Dells parcel. Although the community of Prescott would see the most benefit from the purchase, she said it would also be a benefit to the state. “It isn’t just something that Prescott would enjoy,” she said.

NOT AED LAND

Although the proponents have yet to identify the parcel that is being eyed, Trudeau stressed that it is separate from the Arizona Eco Development (AED) land near the Point of Rocks, which has been proposed for development.

“These funds will not be used to purchase the AED land that is subject to ongoing negotiations,” Trudeau said.

He added: “Rather, a generous and conservation-minded property owner in the Granite Dells who is not seeking annexation has been engaged in ongoing discussions with the City of Prescott about the purchase of their beautiful land.”

CHALLENGE AHEAD

Thursday’s approval by the Land and Agriculture Committee came after dozens of supporters for the regional park proposal showed their support for the effort on Wednesday, Feb. 5

On Thursday, Campbell introduced the bill to the committee, after which the city’s lobbyist, Barry Ahrens, spoke in favor, followed by comments of support by Prescott City Councilwoman Cathey Rusing. Trudeau then answered technical questions.

The next step for the bill will be review by the appropriations committee. Trudeau said that could happen as early as next week.

The proponents all agree that the appropriations committee’s review will likely be a tough step.

“That’s going to be the big challenge,” Fann said of the appropriations review. “$5.3 million is a lot of money. But Noel and Steve and I are committed to trying to do it.”

Trudeau said the supporters, including Save the Dells, “are here to keep up our advocacy.”

He sees preservation of the Dells parcel as being a once-in-a-lifetime chance to preserve a piece of Arizona’s history.

“Granite Dells is the only Granite Dells in the world,” Trudeau said. “The value of land conservation is in preserving a way of life that is rapidly disappearing across much of the American west. We have in this bill an opportunity to protect a piece of Prescott that represents the story of the west, all of our stories.”

Prescott Outreach Manager John Heiney said Thursday afternoon that the city is awaiting communication with Campbell’s office before commenting on the bill.