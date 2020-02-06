Athlete Q&A: Emma Alvarez, Prescott Badgers
Prep Sports
Emma Alvarez
School: Prescott High School
Year: Senior
Age: 17
Sport: Soccer
From: Prescott
1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?
-Not particularly. I liked watching women’s soccer and I always looked up to Alex Morgan because she plays my position. But all athletes are good.
2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?
-Not really. I mean I like all sports pretty much. So, anything athletic I like.
3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?
-I just like being around the team and getting the ‘vibes,’ I guess you could say, from being together and putting in work for everything.
4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?
-I like Instagram because you’re able to see everybody’s life and what’s going on with them.
5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?
-Yes, I love ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Fosters’
6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?
-It should not belong on pizza!
7) What’s your favorite food?
-I like a lot of food but I like pizza. I could always go for some pizza.
8) What’s the best thing about living here?
-I like how it’s kind of a small town so you kind of know everybody. You can explore everywhere instead of just bits and parts.
9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?
-Probably Hawaii because I love the beach.
10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?
-I like to hang out with my family and friends and just spend as much time as I can with them.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: