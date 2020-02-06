Athlete Q&A: Emma Alvarez, Prescott Badgers

Emma Alvarez

School: Prescott High School

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Sport: Soccer

From: Prescott

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Not particularly. I liked watching women’s soccer and I always looked up to Alex Morgan because she plays my position. But all athletes are good.

2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?

-Not really. I mean I like all sports pretty much. So, anything athletic I like.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-I just like being around the team and getting the ‘vibes,’ I guess you could say, from being together and putting in work for everything.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-I like Instagram because you’re able to see everybody’s life and what’s going on with them.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-Yes, I love ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Fosters’

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-It should not belong on pizza!

7) What’s your favorite food?

-I like a lot of food but I like pizza. I could always go for some pizza.

8) What’s the best thing about living here?

-I like how it’s kind of a small town so you kind of know everybody. You can explore everywhere instead of just bits and parts.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-Probably Hawaii because I love the beach.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-I like to hang out with my family and friends and just spend as much time as I can with them.