OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Feb. 07
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Athlete Q&A: Emma Alvarez, Prescott Badgers
Prep Sports

Emma Alvarez (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Emma Alvarez (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 11:29 p.m.

Emma Alvarez

School: Prescott High School

Year: Senior

Age: 17

Sport: Soccer

From: Prescott

1) Was there an athlete you idolized growing up?

-Not particularly. I liked watching women’s soccer and I always looked up to Alex Morgan because she plays my position. But all athletes are good.

2) Do you have a favorite personal sports moment, and why?

-Not really. I mean I like all sports pretty much. So, anything athletic I like.

3) You have any unique pre- or post-game rituals?

-I just like being around the team and getting the ‘vibes,’ I guess you could say, from being together and putting in work for everything.

4) Which social media platform is your favorite and why?

-I like Instagram because you’re able to see everybody’s life and what’s going on with them.

5) You have any favorite shows you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, etc.?

-Yes, I love ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘The Fosters’

6) What is your take? Does pineapple belong on pizza?

-It should not belong on pizza!

7) What’s your favorite food?

-I like a lot of food but I like pizza. I could always go for some pizza.

8) What’s the best thing about living here?

-I like how it’s kind of a small town so you kind of know everybody. You can explore everywhere instead of just bits and parts.

9) If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

-Probably Hawaii because I love the beach.

10) Finally, what do you like to do with your free time when you’re not studying, or playing a sport?

-I like to hang out with my family and friends and just spend as much time as I can with them.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Athlete Q&A: McKell Clifford, Bradshaw Mountain Bears
Badgers stifle Seton Catholic to remain undefeated
Prescott nets 6 goals in blanking of Poston Butte
Photo: No. 1 Badgers brush aside Mohave 6-0, march on to playoffs
Getting to know NAU Senior Offensive Lineman Julian

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries