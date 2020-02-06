OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Feb. 06
Weather  35.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona county could get state-run veterans home

Senator Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, is pushing legislation to allocate funds for a new state-run home for veterans. (Courier, file)

Senator Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, is pushing legislation to allocate funds for a new state-run home for veterans. (Courier, file)

By Howard Fischer, For Prescott News Network | azcapmedia
Originally Published: February 6, 2020 9:41 p.m.

PHOENIX — Mohave County is going to get its own state-run home for veterans.

Maybe.

On a 27-2 margin the Senate voted Feb. 3 to allocate $19 million for the state’s share of a new 80-bed facility to be built somewhere in the county. That sends SB 1112 to the House.

The vote came over the objection of Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, R-Mesa.

Farnsworth said he wasn’t commenting on the merits or need for the facility which would provide long-term care for veterans and spouses. What angered him was having a separate appropriation for the project outside the proposed $12.8 billion budget.

“This bypasses the process,’’ he said. “I think that is not the right direction.’’

Senate President Karen Fann acknowledged his complaint. More to the point, the Prescott Republican reassured him that this measure won’t go forward on its own.

“This will be part of budget negotiations,’’ she said, meaning it will need to compete with other priorities to make the final financing cut.

The legislation is being pushed by Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City.

Arizona already has operating veteran homes in Phoenix and Tucson.

Lawmakers also have approved state funding for facilities in Yuma and Flagstaff. Ground was broken on them last year after the federal government agreed to pick up its share.

That same requirement is in SB 1112.

That $19 million is supposed to cover 35 percent of the cost of the facility. And the funds can be used — assuming the bill becomes law — only if the feds pay 65 percent.

Borrelli’s original legislation sought $25 million. But he said that was to cover the cost of a 100-bed facility; the lower price reflects a smaller home.

He also confirmed that the plan is to build the facility in Kingman where he said a property owner — he did not identify the person — has donated 30 acres on the edge of the city.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries