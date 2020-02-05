'Yavapai Flute Circle,' performance and demonstration, Feb. 8

The Yavapai Flute Circle meets on the second Saturday of every month from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd. in the Children's Reading Room.

Come learn about the flute history, stories, traditions and you can take the opportunity to play if you desire. The Yavapai Flute Circle promotes the Native American flute, preserves its history and respects its cultural origins and traditions.

This is a free event. No registration is required. For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

