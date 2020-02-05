Wade Krug steps down as Chino Valley head coach

CHINO VALLEY — Wade Krug announced on social media Thursday, Jan. 30 that he has resigned as Chino Valley football’s head coach after six seasons.

In a tweet via the Chino Valley football team’s account and through his own personal Facebook, Krug wrote, “I regretfully announce that I officially resigned today as Head Coach of the CVHS football program. It is time for me to move on to other opportunities and spend more time with my family. I wish the Cougar Football program only the best of luck in the future.”

After a rough first year in 2014 that saw the Cougars go 0-10 while being outscored 568-42, Krug managed to gain some traction down the road. Chino Valley won four games the following year and then went 5-5 in 2015, which was the team’s best record of Krug’s tenure. The Cougars struggled in 2019 though, putting together a 2-9 record in Krug’s last season.

In Krug’s six seasons, Chino Valley never made a playoff appearance as the last time the Cougars qualified for the postseason was in 2009.

His resignation comes in the wake of a proposal that would’ve moved Chino Valley from the 3A Conference to the 2A Conference. However, the Arizona Interscholastic Association recently denied that motion, which could be seen as a big hit to a Chino Valley team that finished last in the 3A West Region this past season.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.