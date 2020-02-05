Viewpoint Drive connector construction bid, Prescott Valley YMCA on study session agenda today

At the scheduled study session Feb. 6, the Prescott Valley Town Council will discuss whether to consider awarding more than $7.6 million for a contractor to build the Viewpoint Drive connector between Manley Drive and Roundup Drive.

The session, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will also include a discussion about a consultant’s services regarding the town’s interest in bringing a YMCA to Prescott Valley.

As for the Viewpoint Drive connector, Prescott Valley Public Works Department officials say the design for the project is complete, readying them for construction from mid-March through December.

The town’s one-third-of-a-cent sales tax for roadway improvements will mostly pay for the connector, which has been budgeted in fiscal years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

However, partial funding should come from the Yavapai County Flood Control District and the town’s enterprise funds for FY 2020-2021, town officials report.

On Jan. 27, the town received four bids from local contractors for the connector.

The low bid was $7,671,889 from Earth Resources Corporation, 14655 E. Cielo Vista Lane, in nearby Dewey. CLM Earthmovers of Prescott ($7,957,442), Fann Contracting of Prescott ($8,338,303) and Asphalt Paving & Supply of Prescott Valley ($9,766,310) followed.

Dava & Associates, the engineering consultant for the Viewpoint connector project, recommends that the town council eventually approve Earth Resources Corporation for the project.

The request includes the council’s consideration of an amendment to the town engineer’s contract for construction administration services, which could cost as much as $608,770.