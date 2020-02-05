OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Truck rolls several times on Fain Road; man, child injured

First responders work a crash off of Fain Road in Prescott Valley Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

First responders work a crash off of Fain Road in Prescott Valley Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 11:30 a.m.

photo

First responders work a crash off of Fain Road in Prescott Valley Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

A man and a 9-year-old were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision at the intersection of Fain Road and Sara Jane Lane Wednesday morning, Feb. 5.

The crash occurred at about 9:53 a.m. and involved two trucks, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), which is handling the crash investigation.

One of the trucks, which appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer, reportedly rolled several times.

“The driver of one of the vehicles was not wearing a seat-belt and he will be transported for care alongside a 9 year old that sustained minor injuries,” said Martin Sotelo with the AZDPS.

No further information has yet been released by authorities. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

photo

A blue truck involved in a crash at the intersection of Fain Road and Sara Jane Lane in Prescott Valley Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

photo

First responders place an injured man into a Native Air helicopter after a car crash at the intersection of Fain Road and Sara Jane Lane in Prescott Valley Wednesday morning, Feb. 5, 2020. (Max Efrein/Courier)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
Crash near La Guardia Bridge backs up traffic on Montezuma St.
2 vehicle roll-over collision in Prescott forces closure of Willow Creek Road
Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries