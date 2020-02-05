Truck rolls several times on Fain Road; man, child injured

A man and a 9-year-old were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision at the intersection of Fain Road and Sara Jane Lane Wednesday morning, Feb. 5.

The crash occurred at about 9:53 a.m. and involved two trucks, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), which is handling the crash investigation.

One of the trucks, which appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer, reportedly rolled several times.

“The driver of one of the vehicles was not wearing a seat-belt and he will be transported for care alongside a 9 year old that sustained minor injuries,” said Martin Sotelo with the AZDPS.

No further information has yet been released by authorities. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

