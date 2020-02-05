Truck rolls several times on Fain Road; man, child injured
A man and a 9-year-old were injured in a two-vehicle rollover collision at the intersection of Fain Road and Sara Jane Lane Wednesday morning, Feb. 5.
The crash occurred at about 9:53 a.m. and involved two trucks, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), which is handling the crash investigation.
One of the trucks, which appeared to be hauling a flatbed trailer, reportedly rolled several times.
“The driver of one of the vehicles was not wearing a seat-belt and he will be transported for care alongside a 9 year old that sustained minor injuries,” said Martin Sotelo with the AZDPS.
No further information has yet been released by authorities. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: