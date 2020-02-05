Yavapai County Second Amendment sanctuary resolution ‘sends a message’ but has no legal effect, say officials

All five of the Yavapai County Supervisors and most of the nearly 200 people who showed up at a board meeting this week voiced support for a Second Amendment Sanctuary County resolution.

But even many of its supporters agreed that the resolution is largely symbolic, with no real legal effects.

Several of the nearly 30 people who spoke prior to the Board of Supervisors’ approval of the resolution said they realized that the resolution “has no teeth.” But most of the speakers urged the county to move ahead anyway to send a message.

Board Chairman Craig Brown agreed that the resolution was more about making a statement than it was about the legal impacts.

“I think it sends a message to the other counties in the state and to governor himself that the people of Yavapai County are strongly in support of Second Amendment and the right of people to bear arms, and there are things that we’re not going to let our government overpower us on,” he said after the vote.

Of the legal impacts, Brown said, “Practically, in a legal sense, not really, I don’t believe (the resolution would have an effect). According to our lawyer, the resolution is just that. It’s the board making a statement, and we will continue that statement.”

Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said he sees the resolution as reinforcing the duty of his office to protect people’s individual rights.

“My perspective on enforcing the laws truly is the concept of defending the people’s individual liberties, freedoms and justice,” Mascher said after the vote. “That is what I feel I do. For me, anything that reinforces that, I support.”

While the resolution would reinforce the sheriff’s duties, Mascher said it would not change things. “No, nothing changes; this just reinforces.”

A number of speakers pushed the board members to go even further in their support of the Second Amendment with an ordinance, which they said would be more binding than a resolution.

But Brown questioned that theory. “In my own opinion, making it an ordinance would not be legally binding,” he said. “So why make a law that’s not going to have an effect? It’s no more than a resolution itself then.”

When the idea of the “sanctuary county” first came up, Brown had said he disliked the word “sanctuary,” and would rather support a general resolution of support for the Second Amendment.

This week, he said, “I still don’t like the word ‘sanctuary.’ To me, it has a negative connotation, like what’s going on in California. But this is entirely different.”