Polk awarded outstanding Arizona elected official of the year
Updated as of Wednesday, February 5, 2020 9:49 PM
Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has been awarded the Outstanding Arizona Elected Official of the Year by the Arizona Rural Health Association (AzRHA).
The award was presented to Polk at the 2020 Rural & Public Health Policy Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the State Capitol.
“I am so honored by this award,” Polk said. “In my position as County Attorney, I have been able to work collaboratively with many local health organizations on crucial prevention measures that help keep people out of our county jail.”
The Arizona Rural Health Association was established in 1994 as a not-for-profit group that advocates for rural health care functions and programs, and serves as a primary rural resource to elected officials and policy makers.
The award was presented to Polk for her “leadership, dedication, commitment and support in collaborating with rural health constituencies to advance policy that increases access to quality affordable health care for rural Arizonans.”
“I can’t imagine a more deserving person of this award,” said Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services. “We are blessed in Yavapai County to have an elected official who is passionate about protecting the populations we serve, who goes above and beyond in every way possible, and who is an exceptional leader. We are all very proud and thankful for County Attorney Polk.”
Polk serves as an executive board member for the Yavapai Mental Health Coalition, a group dedicated to decriminalizing mental illness and connecting individuals in the criminal justice system to needed behavioral health services.
She also chairs MATFORCE, the Yavapai County Substance Abuse Coalition and the Governor’s Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership.
She is a native Arizonan who received both her bachelor’s and law degrees from Arizona State University and is now in her 20th year as the Yavapai County Attorney.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.
