OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Polk awarded outstanding Arizona elected official of the year

Sheila Polk (Courtesy)

Sheila Polk (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 5, 2020 8:13 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 5, 2020 9:49 PM

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk has been awarded the Outstanding Arizona Elected Official of the Year by the Arizona Rural Health Association (AzRHA).

The award was presented to Polk at the 2020 Rural & Public Health Policy Conference on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the State Capitol.

“I am so honored by this award,” Polk said. “In my position as County Attorney, I have been able to work collaboratively with many local health organizations on crucial prevention measures that help keep people out of our county jail.”

The Arizona Rural Health Association was established in 1994 as a not-for-profit group that advocates for rural health care functions and programs, and serves as a primary rural resource to elected officials and policy makers.

The award was presented to Polk for her “leadership, dedication, commitment and support in collaborating with rural health constituencies to advance policy that increases access to quality affordable health care for rural Arizonans.”

“I can’t imagine a more deserving person of this award,” said Leslie Horton, director of Yavapai County Community Health Services. “We are blessed in Yavapai County to have an elected official who is passionate about protecting the populations we serve, who goes above and beyond in every way possible, and who is an exceptional leader. We are all very proud and thankful for County Attorney Polk.”

Polk serves as an executive board member for the Yavapai Mental Health Coalition, a group dedicated to decriminalizing mental illness and connecting individuals in the criminal justice system to needed behavioral health services.

She also chairs MATFORCE, the Yavapai County Substance Abuse Coalition and the Governor’s Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership.

She is a native Arizonan who received both her bachelor’s and law degrees from Arizona State University and is now in her 20th year as the Yavapai County Attorney.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk to chair Arizona Substance Abuse Partnership
2 Prescott attorneys honored by ASU law school
Kapp is MATForce's Outstanding Coalition Member for 2008
Community News: Polk Bartosh receive Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America honors
Sheriff, County Attorney to seek new terms

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries