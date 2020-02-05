Obituary Notice: Albert Lawn

Albert Lawn was born on October 8, 1936 in Whittier, California and passed away on February 2, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona.

A memorial service will be held for Albert, Thursday, February 6th, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.