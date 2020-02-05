OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 05
Memorial to honor fallen peace officers OK’d for courthouse plaza

A triangle-shaped raised area on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza is where a Yavapai County Law Enforcement Memorial will eventually be. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 8 p.m.

As the planning process for a fallen officer memorial moves forward, Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher and Yavapai County Supervisor Rowle Simmons have announced that renowned bronzesmith and Prescott resident Bill Nebeker has agreed to create a bronze sculpture for the project.

“I am honored to be a part of this,” Nebeker said.

Nebeker will be working with a memorial committee on the design of the sculpture, which will be located in the northwest corner of the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza near the gazebo, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office news release. Some of Nebeker’s sculptures can be viewed at http://billnebeker.com.

Other than routine maintenance, no taxpayer dollars will be used for the memorial design and sculpture construction, the release states. As a result, the memorial committee will oversee the creation of the Yavapai County Fallen Officer Memorial Fund to accept donations from community members. The committee will begin meeting soon to discuss the project and, when available, details on where to donate will be published along with the proposed memorial design and cost.

