Local Sports in Brief: Quad-City Storm Elite Cheer claims 2 bronze medals at JAMZ Youth Nationals

The Quad-City Storm Elite Cheer Dynasty and Regin teams each won third place at the 670-team JAMZ Youth Nationals in Las Vegas on Jan. 25-26. Quad-City Storm Elite is comprised of athletes of all levels from beginner to advanced ages 8 to 18. Registration for the 2020-21 season will begin in March and for more information on how to join this competitive cheer team, contact 928-301-2872 or qcstormcheerteam@gmail.com.

11U Prescott Rebels finish 2nd place in 1st tournament of season

The 11U Prescott Rebels baseball club is already showing good signs as it placed second in the first tournament of the season on Saturday. Despite only having one practice under their belts, the Rebels won two out of three straight games at the tournament and were only upended by the No. 6 team in the state.

HUSD wrestling caps off season by placing 12th at AZ Junior High State Tourney

The Humboldt Unified School District wrestling team finished it fruitful season by placing 12th out of 59 teams in the AZ Junior High State Tournament at the Findlay Toyota Center on Saturday. The HUSD team — coached by Bud Nollet, Jack Perkins, Robert Shegog and Danny Zamora — was the only team from Yavapai County to finish in the top 20. Deion Zamora led the way as he finished in second place at 78 pounds. Jackson Perkins and Kaden Martinez placed third at 125 pounds and 154 pounds, respectively. Other notable performances included Jaxson Harcey (five team points at 88 pounds), Trevor Foshee (6.5 team points at 104 pounds), Wallace Stooks (12.5 team points at 104 pounds), Dustin Oen (nine team points at 118 pounds) and Jordan Kelley (six team points at 133 pounds).

Do your kids love baseball? Sign them up to play Little League in Prescott this spring

Registration for the Prescott Little League 2020 season is now open and will close sometime in late February. Prices to sign up are $65 for T-ball (ages 4-6), $75 for coach pitch (ages 6-7), $85 for minors (8-9), $95 for Majors (ages 10-12), $95 for intermediate (ages 10-13) and $95 for juniors/seniors (ages 13-15). For more information, or to sign up a player or become a coach, visit tshg.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague or email prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.

Prescott Valley Little League now taking registration for 2020 season

Parents of youngsters from Prescott Valley who want to play in Prescott Valley Little League in 2020 should jot down a few key dates. The first tryout, for league players ages 10 to 13, and the second in-person registration are scheduled for Feb. 22, followed by the coaches meeting and draft on Feb. 29. A baseball and softball skills camp on March 21 will precede Opening Day on April 6.

For Little League Baseball, registration for Farm (Coach Pitch, 6- to 8-year-olds) is $85 per player. Registration for Minors (ages 8 to 11), Majors (Player Pitch, ages 9 to 12), “50/70” (ages 11 to 13) and Juniors (ages 12 to 15) is $105 per player.

For Little League Softball, registration for Farm (Coach Pitch, ages 6 to 8) is $85 per player. Registration for Minors (Player Pitch, ages 8 to 11), Majors (ages 9-12) and Juniors (ages 12-14) is $105 per player.

For more information, including discounts and school enrollment forms, send an email to: prescottvalleylittleleague@yahoo.com or visit: prescottvalleylittleleague.com/.

Chino Valley Little League taking signups for 2020 season

The Chino Valley Little League is taking signups for the 2020 season. For more information, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/chinovalleyllaz.