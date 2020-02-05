OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Gun sanctuary declaration

Originally Published: February 5, 2020 7:40 p.m.

Editor:

I am very disappointed that the Board of Supervisors would even consider adopting this gun sanctuary declaration. The Second Amendment speaks for itself. We have the right to own guns. We also have the right to regulate them as necessary. Universal gun background checks, bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, and red flag laws that take guns out of the hands of citizens who are an imminent danger to themselves or others are not measures that infringe on anyone’s Second Amendment rights. They are sensible and necessary regulations to keep our citizens safe. We are also given the right to make and enforce these regulations. I implore the Board of Supervisors not to jump on this political bandwagon, and to show the country we support and honor the laws of our great country as they are written.

Julie Rayda

Prescott

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Editorial: Reaffirm Americans’ right to guns
Letter: Time well spent?
Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
Talk of the Town: Meaning of Second Amendment has changed
Letter: Inviting trouble

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries