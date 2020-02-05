Letter: Gun sanctuary declaration
Editor:
I am very disappointed that the Board of Supervisors would even consider adopting this gun sanctuary declaration. The Second Amendment speaks for itself. We have the right to own guns. We also have the right to regulate them as necessary. Universal gun background checks, bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, and red flag laws that take guns out of the hands of citizens who are an imminent danger to themselves or others are not measures that infringe on anyone’s Second Amendment rights. They are sensible and necessary regulations to keep our citizens safe. We are also given the right to make and enforce these regulations. I implore the Board of Supervisors not to jump on this political bandwagon, and to show the country we support and honor the laws of our great country as they are written.
Julie Rayda
Prescott
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 2, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: