Letter: Gun sanctuary declaration

Editor:

I am very disappointed that the Board of Supervisors would even consider adopting this gun sanctuary declaration. The Second Amendment speaks for itself. We have the right to own guns. We also have the right to regulate them as necessary. Universal gun background checks, bans on high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, and red flag laws that take guns out of the hands of citizens who are an imminent danger to themselves or others are not measures that infringe on anyone’s Second Amendment rights. They are sensible and necessary regulations to keep our citizens safe. We are also given the right to make and enforce these regulations. I implore the Board of Supervisors not to jump on this political bandwagon, and to show the country we support and honor the laws of our great country as they are written.

Julie Rayda

Prescott