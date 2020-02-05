Greene signs letter of intent to play football at San Diego State

PRESCOTT — In front of a packed gym filled with friends, family, teammates and school faculty, Aaron Greene of Prescott signed his letter of intent to play NCAA Division I football for San Diego State on Wednesday.

It was a dream come true for the burly 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end as he said playing football at a high level has always been something he wanted to do. After a very accomplished high school career, Greene committed to San Diego State and signed his letter of intent on Wednesday in front of many of his friends and family.

“It’s surreal … I haven’t been able to sleep much, so it was just crazy and I’m so excited to get this opportunity,” Greene said. “I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in and I just can’t wait to get going and get ready to work.”

Greene also said most his training to prepare for the college game will revolve around getting stronger and having a stricter workout regime, which will be mainly facilitated by his trainer Josh Connor. His size in combination with his fiery passion helped him break Prescott’s school record for most blocked field goals and punts during a single season.

Greene received offers from a number of different schools, including Abilene Christian (Texas), NAU, South Dakota, South Dakota School of Mines, Ottawa and Black Hill State (South Dakota). He ended up choosing San Diego State because of how well-developed the program is and how consistent they’ve been in recent years.

“I want to thank my parents, they’ve been crazy supportive. My grandparents. My close family has always been great. My brother, he’s been so supportive … and just any coaches and anyone who’s been supportive of me during this time,” Green said.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.