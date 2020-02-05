Editorial: Why do we need new, specific laws for everything?

Some would call it a teenage prank. We call it criminal.

But do we need a new law?

An Arizona House panel voted Wednesday, Feb. 5, to make it a felony to tamper with food products and post the deed on the internet, Capitol Media Services reported. The vote came in response to a viral video of a teen in Texas licking a quart of ice cream at a store, putting it back and challenging others to post copycat videos.

Rep. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, told members of the House Judiciary Committee there are other situations, including in Arizona, where someone knowingly contaminates a food product.

We wonder why we need a new law, as a member of the committee pointed out criminal statutes already exist allowing the punishment of people for criminal damage.

While police and prosecutors have told merchants that they really can’t bring charges in this type of case, how specific do the Arizona Revised Statutes need to become?

For example, The Daily Courier looked at driving while distracted months ago. An effort to criminalize driving while texting or using a technological device was successful, but a bill calling for other forms of driving distracted — such as putting on makeup or eating while driving — was vetoed by the governor. Doug Ducey said he did not want people to become confused.

Well, we are confused because failure to safely operate a vehicle is already a crime.

Does the law and, thus, the Legislature and law enforcement have to spell out common sense measures to the citizens of Arizona? And when a statute already is on the books, we cannot press charges?

Apparently.

That would include customers of a fast-food chain filming themselves spitting into a bucket of ice in the establishment. It would include intentionally altering products (licking them?!) and hoping someone else picks it up.

Obviously, no one would want to buy that product. And, it is not humorous to see someone else do so.

The bill becomes murky when one considers unintentionally harming a product (sneezing on produce?) happens, and whether the people who re-tweet or share the video are as culpable as the person who posted it.

We believe in a society that punishes wrong-doers. Unfortunately, laws can become so specific that loopholes become the problem.

Remember people snorting, swallowing, smoking or injecting “bath salts” and ending up in the hospital? The sale of bath salts, composed of synthetic drug compounds that could be addictive to users, were banned, with help from MatForce, only to see the manufacturers alter the formula enough to skirt the law.

Common sense is in short supply when current laws are not enough.