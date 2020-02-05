OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Brain parasite kills 30 percent of elk transported from Arizona to West Virginia

In 2018, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources transported 60 elk into the state from Arizona in order to repopulate them in West Virginia. Nearly one-third of the transplanted elk herd have died from a parasite, a wildlife official said. (West Virginia Department of Commerce)

In 2018, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources transported 60 elk into the state from Arizona in order to repopulate them in West Virginia. Nearly one-third of the transplanted elk herd have died from a parasite, a wildlife official said. (West Virginia Department of Commerce)

Courier staff and AP report
Originally Published: February 5, 2020 5:14 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Nearly one-third of the elk herd transported to West Virginia two years ago died from a parasite, a wildlife official said.

In 2018, West Virginia obtained 60 elk from Arizona, which included 50 cows and 10 bulls. The elk were tested and held for 30 days in Arizona.

In March 2018, the animals were transported to Logan County, West Virginia and underwent an additional 90-day quarantine period mandated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Just before the elk were scheduled for release as a herd, officials had to recapture them individually for a second disease test because the animals were badly stressed. Four of the cows died during that period from injury or from stress, wildlife officials said.

The elk were then set free three months before the start of mating season.

“Between the extended quarantine and the stresses of the mating season, those animals were in poor condition headed into the winter,” said Randy Kelley, elk project leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR). “But then spring popped around, and that’s when they should have had the opportunity to put on a lot of weight.”

According to Kelley, the elk began feeding on the abundant West Virginia greenery but some accidentally ingested brainworms, a common parasite found in the state's white-tailed deer.

photo

According to wildlife officials, the transported Arizona elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs. The brainworms burrow through the elk’s brains, creating holes that cause the animal to lose control of eating and other bodily functions. (West Virginia Department of Commerce)

White-tailed deer carry the parasite but apparently are unaffected by the brainworms, which can be deadly to other antlered animals. Kelley told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that elk don’t get brainworms directly from the deer. During grazing, the Arizona elk accidentally consumed snails that had eaten brainworm eggs. The brainworms burrow through the elk’s brains, creating holes that cause the animal to lose control of eating and other bodily functions, Kelley said.

More snails and slugs existed than usual during the wet spring of 2019, and the infested animals ended up wasting away, Kelley said.

Kelley believes the extended quarantine weakened the elk physically, making them more susceptible to brainworm infestations.

"If we had been able to release those elk promptly, and without having to recapture each one of them individually for re-testing, I think a lot more of them would have survived," Kelley said.

Kelley estimated the size of the state’s nascent elk herd at 85 to 95 animals just before the last spring season. After the loss of the Arizona Elk his estimate has dropped into the 75-80 range.

DNR officials are working to obtain more elk to compensate for brainworm-related losses.

photo

This photo, taken on a game camera on June 26, 2018, shows the first elk calf born and bred in West Virginia since elk were wiped out in West Virginia in the 1870s. Three calves were born in the Mountain State last June, but those were bred in Kentucky. (West Virginia Division of Natural Resources)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona aids West Virginia elk restoration efforts
Arizona in Brief: Police: 17-year-old held in stabbings, including 1 fatality
Hunters besmirched by 'vile' elk poacher
Officials euthanize sick elk in area where feeding occurs
Mating season draws a crowd near Flagstaff

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries