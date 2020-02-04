‘Yummy’ is the verdict at Taylor Hicks Elementary Brussels sprouts’ taste test

Are Brussels sprouts yummy or yucky?

Depends on who you ask.

At Taylor Hicks Elementary School on Tuesday, kindergarten through fourth graders were given a chance to taste-test roasted Brussels sprouts sautéed with salt and pepper, olive oil and Parmesan.

Despite a few nose turns, and a little bit of fear about a vegetable some never tried before, the bulk of the students opted to be food adventurers and, at least, try a bite.

The verdict: pretty tasty.

Partnering with Sprouts Farmers Market and the Yavapai County Community Health Services, Prescott Unified School District’s Farm-to-School program is attempting to expand the palate of students by offering them the chance to taste fresh fruits and vegetables their families night not routinely offer. For the last few months, Farm-to-School AmeriCorp Vista coordinator Paul Rizik has rotated offering new fruits and veggies to students at Lincoln and Taylor Hicks elementary schools.

Rizik is also working with the other schools on various garden growing projects, with the county health educators attempting to get permission to incorporate some of that produce into their lunch menus.

The two prior taste-testing rotations were winners as they were sweet treats — honeycrisp apples and red grapes. For this month, Rizik opted to ask students to stretch a bit with a vegetable choice that gets mixed reviews even among adults.

He and his partners, Sprouts’ Service Manager Darious Hamburg and county health educator Suzie Delgado, were pleasantly surprised with the results — admittedly, some gentle coaxing and sticker rewards were needed to convince a few skeptics. Using tally sheets Delgado created and passed out to participating students, more students gave a thumbs up than a thumbs down to the iron-rich cruciferous, mini-cabbage like vegetables high in vitamins A and C.

Brussels sprouts were first cultivated in Belgium in the 16th century. Over time, they have earned a bit of a negative food connotation because too often the good taste was boiled out of them, making them sort of soggy and sulfurous. When roasted and seasoned properly, these leafy, cabbage-like balls have an almost sweet and savory taste. Their tastiness can be enhanced with bacon, or such things as lemon vinaigrette dressings.

“I was worried that Brussels sprouts might be a bridge too far, but it really seemed to grow on the kids, especially when they saw their friends enjoying them,” Rizik said.

Kindergartners Kenzie Storman and Greyson Sink weren’t exactly sure they wanted to try, but after Hamburg offered an encouraging smile they both let him put one on their plates. After the first bite, both put their thumbs up in the air. They said they liked the flavor — sort of sweet and salty.

Classmate Julian Sanderford admitted he was skeptical. But he, too, was quickly convinced it was edible.

“It’s kind of good,” Sanderford said as he chewed on a roasted half placed on his lunch plate that today sported beefy nachos, a cheese quesadilla and pinto beans. “It tastes like broccoli. I like it.”

As Hamburg rotated among the tables, one little girl came up for seconds, and even thirds.

He and Rizik couldn’t hide their delight.

“It’s good to get students to think about healthy options, and to try something different,” Hamburg said.

He and his partners, as well as some of the teachers and staff, were clearly impressed that so many of the youngest students were at least willing to try something new.

“They’ve been receptive, almost all at least willing to give them a try,” Hamburg said.

Even with adults, Hamburg said building healthy habits and making more nutritious food choices can prove a trial-and-error type process. Hamburg said he always gets a kick out of seeing children come in with their parents and pick out a fruit or vegetable they tried at school.

“We eased them in with sweet fruits, and now we’re sneaking in some more adventurous foods,” said Rizik who is toying with radishes for next month’s taste test at Lincoln Elementary.

Third grader Riley Wolfe-Lopez was the first in her class willing to add one to her plate. She said she had tried them before, and would eat them again. She described them as a blend of “sweet and sour.”

Character coach Lacey Carlock said she appreciates that the students are getting a chance to experiment with nutritious foods in an environment where they are able to forge their own opinion.

“No one’s telling them what to think about it,” said Carlock, who privately admitted Brussels sprouts aren’t often on her grocery list. “I’m surprised how many of them like them.”

PUSD Food Services liaison Anna Parsons took a whole spoonful.

“They’re really good. I’m going to try this (recipe) at home,” she said.