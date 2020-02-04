Young can live much cheaper than what's "normal". Here's the list

This is a longer piece that continues from my main column this week.

As noted, the typical monthly budget, with a big car payment and all, doesn't have to be the norm. Young people starting out might get the impression that's the norm but it doesn't have to be. You can live a lot cheaper.

There's a long list of ways to reduce your monthly expenses a lot, and I'll cover a number of them, but let's start with cars as a good example.

If you just follow the pattern of many people or go to a dealership and let them guide you, despite explaining that you're on a tight budget, you're likely to end up with a monthly payment of $200-$300 that goes on for three or four years. But here's a better way. If you saved up $100 a month while you have your current car, in four years you'd have almost $5000. I've never paid more than $5000-$6000 for a car and I've driven nice cars in good shape.

For $5000 you could get a Honda Accord that's some years old but still in very good shape and has 100,000 miles on it. I pick an Accord to show that you don't even have to go for an economy car, it can be something a nice step up from there. There are a dozen brands and models that are high-reliability that would fit this budget and be in the 100,000 mile range. My last several have been variations on this theme. I'd drive them for a few years until around 200,000 miles with no major repairs. In a couple of cases I know they went on to closer to 300,000 still with no major repairs. Even if one had needed major repairs or I had to sell it often not running, still, over the course of a decade of owning cars this way I'd come out far ahead.

When I sell them at 200,000 I get maybe $2000 for them which I can put toward reducing the out of pocket for the next car, so I only need $3000-$4000 for upgrading to a newer car. Note that means the car only lost a few thousand dollars in the meantime, as opposed to buying a new or even nearly new car and a few years later it may have lost $10,000 in value. That's a big savings right there.

Since you own the car outright you don't have to buy collision insurance. You want all the rest, the liability and coverage in case you hit someone, or against an uninsured driver hurting you, but the collision part is the expensive part. This might bring your insurance cost down from $100 or $150 a month to closer to $30. Sure, if your car gets totaled it's a pain but you buy something else from your savings, or take a short term loan to tide you over. If that only happens once in your working life you'll still have saved a bundle. In a few years you'll have saved enough to equal another $5000 car.

That's just one example in quite a list, which I'll cover some more of. Start adding up a number of those big cuts to your monthly costs and, wow.

Smart phones. Two pieces to it. The cost of the phone, and the cost of the plan. Go to EBay or Amazon used or local Craig's List and get one that's a couple years old for $150. That's about what my last one cost yet it's new enough that it runs up-to-date Android and has lots of nice features. Beware of the deals from the mobile provider that for "a small monthly fee" gives you one for no upfront cost, but will add up to many times more in total.

If your smart phone is your entire internet then, sure, get the big data plan. Beware though of all the add-ons you almost certainly don't need. But if you have access to other internet then a full data plan for your phone is way overkill. Depending on circumstances you can often do most of your phone-internet stuff by wifi; wifi from your home internet, wifi your landlord provides, wifi at work. In that case what are you paying for all that extra phone data for? For the difference between a full data plan and a minimal data plan you're half way toward saving for the next car.

Cable (or similar services). If it is smart to have the full phone data plan, if it can be the hotspot your laptop gets internet from, then what do you need other internet service at home for? Of if it makes sense to have cable at home then you don't need the big phone plan. One or the other.

But what about the TV part of cable? Or the TV you get from satellite dishes you see everywhere, not just in rural locations anymore? Man, you get the basic service and add on the sports and movie packages and there goes the entire savings toward that car. Besides there are other options that are either free or cheap. If you live anywhere around the Prescott area, even in the rural fringes, you can get a long list of channels of all sorts for free off the air. Put up an antenna, or a directional antenna if you're in the boondocks, and check it out. Plus you know there are many ways to stream entertainment through whichever internet service you've arranged. So TV? Really? You're young, on a budget, you have free or cheap options, you have other interests? Does it make sense to spend money on TV?

But beware of subscription streaming services. There are subscription services like Hulu, and subscription level options for things like YouTube, and for streaming radio. And you might end up with multiple subscriptions if you also want to get the things exclusive to Netflix or Amazon or the many other streaming services cropping up. It would be easy to end up with another $100 in these subscriptions. But there are so many free options, or if you can wait till some shows come off the exclusive services and become more generally available, you don't need them.

Subscriptions are the modern business model, and for a reason. They get more out of you. There are subscription offerings for everything. For: streaming, smart phone app services, pet supplies, gourmet food samples, beauty products, audio books, fitness and diet programs, foreign language program installments, kids brain stimulator projects, even the toothbrush refills for your electric toothbrush. It's easy to get suckered into a few of these that lead to more spending than if you just bought as needed or wanted.

Microsoft Office and their cloud and email services has become a subscription product. But chances are you already have free email through your internet provider, and you can do everything most people use in Word and Excel with the free LibreOffice, so why get locked into a subscription?

A similar modern twist are the alternative financial services aimed at the young and those who do everything through their smart phone. With these services, maybe you sign up for an app service, and maybe get a card thats' like a credit card, and maybe your paycheck comes straight into it, maybe a couple days sooner than if you'd waited for the paycheck, and the service tracks your ins and outs for you and does lots of digital auto-payment stuff and seems modern and easy and without the fussy, old-fashioned business of having a bank account. Mostly they're doing things either you should be doing for yourself or often things your bank would do for you free. And of course the service isn't doing it for free. They charge at least a fee and often interest or a percentage. You end up paying them more than the other ways of doing these things and in some cases they're really not doing anything for you you wouldn't have had anyway.

Those services and the bank cards are constantly trying to push the idea that debt is the normal way of life. Another kind of financial service is to help you with your credit rating, and of course the bank cards love your using credit. If you believe the commercials your credit rating is what makes the difference between your having a junk car or a nice car, nicer clothes, a nicer apartment. Well, yes, if you're going to do all of that on debt, which is financial suicide.

There's the whole student loan mess which is its own issue, and a mortgage if you can buy a home, but otherwise for young people on tight budgets, understand this. Debt is not normal. Other than those two exceptions, debt should not exist in your life.

Yes, anymore your credit rating can affect things like whether a prospective landlord will rent to you, but that doesn't require living a life of credit and debt, and that's what these services are trying to do, suck money out of you through debt.

Renting and mortgages. There are better and worse ways to do each. Generally if you can, then buy. Check out what a mortgage on a starter place is and compare that to typical rent. You might be surprised.

If you can buy, then at least look into buying a duplex. It might be little or no more down payment. The bank takes into account that you'll be getting rent income from the other half so they'll factor that into what mortgage you can get. It might make no difference to your immediate monthly budget, if the rent just equals the added payment, but you might build up more value toward when you sell, and you might start on your way to a second income by owning a few properties.

Where and how you live can make a big difference. Air conditioning? In the high country? If you're young and healthy you don't need it. It only matters a handful of the hottest days, and chances are you'll be at work. If those fall on the weekend, so then a few days per Summer you go to the movies, or on a car trip, or to the pool. If you forgo AC you'll be buying your next car in half the time.

Wells and septic systems are hot topics for local water planning, but speaking strictly in budget terms, if you can get your water just for the cost of electricity to pump your well, and you're not paying city water or sewer fees, you just saved a bundle. If you can avoid living in areas that have HOA fees you just saved a bundle more. That might mean more of a commute but then that nice hybrid or electric you got will help with that.

One thing to watch as you start doing a little better is the cost of living a little better. If you buy the slightly better car you might think it's just that initial expense. Not hardly. The nicer car might require premium gas or else it's harder on the engine. Repairs cost more, insurance costs more, and you'll just want to spend more keeping it nice. If the nice leather seat cracks you'll want to fix it, where if the cloth seat on the economy car goes you'll just buy a cheap cover for it. Same thing applies to a nicer home, nicer clothes, etc. Enjoy moving up as you can, but be aware of the real cost.

If you made all the savings listed above you could easily save $12,000 a year. Imagine if your cost of living dropped that much? Suddenly, life is still tight, but now it's affordable, and debt doesn't have to creep in and threaten to crush you.

Don't buy the standard line on monthly expenses. You can do much better.

