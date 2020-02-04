OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Feb. 05
Weather  17.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WATCH: Woman sees missing dog on beer cans promoting shelter dogs

By Associated Press
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 11:55 p.m.

Related Video

Missing Dog found on beer can

BRADENTON, Fla. — A Florida brewery that recently began placing shelter dogs’ faces on beer cans helped reunite a Minnesota woman with her dog, Hazel, who went missing three years ago.

Earlier this month, Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton teamed up with the Manatee County Animal Shelter to turn beer cans into adoption flyers for shelter dogs. Monica Mathis of St. Paul, Minnesota, told KSTP that she couldn’t believe it when she spotted Hazel’s face on a beer can that had been photographed and posted on social media.

Hazel, a terrier mix, was among the dogs featured on beer cans called “The Four Packs.”

Mathis saw the post and something about one dog’s eyes caught her attention.

“Oh my gosh that looks like my dog, I think that’s my dog,’” Mathis said. But the featured dog’s name was Day Day.

Mathis contacted the shelter, which needed proof that Day Day was in fact Hazel.

“I sent everything I could find — all the pictures so I could stop an adoption process from happening because I could’ve lost her again,” Mathis said.

Mathis said she was living in Iowa when Hazel disappeared in 2017.

“She was on a leash outside and I went to get her and she was gone from our yard,” Mathis said. She searched, called shelters, but never found the dog.

She said she has no idea how the dog got to Florida.

Then, a new job took her to Minnesota. Several years went by until she saw the beer can campaign on Jan. 24.

The shelter confirmed that Day Day is Hazel.

“I was amazed, I was crying. An emotional wreck,” Mathis said.

Mathis said animal services couldn’t immediately find her because the contact information on Hazel’s microchip was out of date.

“Keep track of exactly what company you use, make sure your stuff gets updated, especially if your pet goes missing and don’t ever give up,” Mathis said.

Hans Wohlgefahrt of Manatee County Animal Services, said they saw the photos and vet records, which provided proof Hazel belonged to Mathis.

“This dog was such an important part of her family that she had everything to prove she was her owner,” Wohlgefahrt said. “There was really no way we could trace her back to that particular owner. It’s a great reminder to people when they do these things to go into their profile and make sure all their contact information is up to date.”

The nonprofit Friends of Manatee County Animal Services will cover the cost of transporting Hazel to Minnesota, which Mathis says will be in time to celebrate the dog’s seventh birthday.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dog lost since 2007 found over 1K miles away in Pittsburgh
Man pulls gun on late arriving furniture delivery crew
Update: Grenade launcher donated to Goodwill turns out to be Airsoft toy replica
Taking shelter from the fire in PV
Seymour gets probation in animal cruelty case

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries