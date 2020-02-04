Woman pleads not guilty in deaths of her 3 kids
PHOENIX — A woman has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges in the suffocation deaths of her three young children in Phoenix.
Rachel Henry entered the plea on Tuesday on the charges stemming from the Jan. 21 deaths of 3-year-old Zane Henry, 23-month-old Miraya Henry and 7-month-old Catalaya Rios.
Henry identified herself by name and provide her birthday when asked in court, but said nothing else during her brief arraignment hearing.
Prosecutors have said that Henry has acknowledged having a history of methamphetamine addiction and that her children had previously been removed from their home by child-welfare authorities in Oklahoma because of issues related to her drug problem.
Henry’s family moved from Oklahoma to Phoenix in June.
The Arizona Department of Child Safety said it didn’t have any earlier contacts or abuse reports involving the family.
No motive for the killings has emerged.
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: