Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
27.0
Trump flag-flying debate reaches P&Z
Public hearing scheduled for 5:20 p.m. Feb. 10 at public library auditorium

Prescott Valley resident Tawney Baccellia flies this “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her Thin Blue Line flag on a pole in the backyard of her home in the Viewpoint subdivision. After some controversy, PV’s Planning & Zoning Commission is considering whether or not this should be a town code violation during its Feb. 10 meeting. (Tawney Baccellia/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 7:08 p.m.

Spurred by the Trump flag-flying debate, Prescott Valley’s Planning & Zoning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider amending its sign regulations for banners, electronic information message boards, and flags during its regular meeting at 5:20 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10.

The public library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will play host to the meeting, which will also include a public hearing for a general plan amendment/rezone and possible approval for a preliminary plat for a proposed clubhouse on about 11 acres in the future Jasper subdivision.

This nearly 11-acre property, on the town’s northwest side, is on the west side of Stillwell Parkway at its intersection with Jasper Drive, about 3,800 feet west of the Granville Fairway and Santa Fe Loop intersection.

P&Z is conducting the public hearing on its sign regulations based on a Dec. 19, 2019, incident in which the town cited Prescott Valley resident Tawney Baccellia for flying a “Trump 2020 Keep America Great” flag under her Thin Blue Line flag on a pole in the backyard of her home in the Viewpoint subdivision.

Baccellia received a letter in the mail from Prescott Valley’s Code Enforcement department stating that she was in violation of town code 13-23-060A. Town code allows only federal government- or military-related flags to be flown underneath the Stars and Stripes, although smaller state flags are also permissible.

Part of the controversy stems from whether a Thin Blue Line flag should be considered an American flag. It looks like one, but its colors are black and white with one blue stripe running down the middle, rather than the traditional colors of red, white and blue.

In other business, the Commission plans to:

• Consider approving a request from Jake Investments LLC for a reversionary plat that would combine Prescott Valley Unit 16’s Lots 6728 and 6743 with the previously combined Lot 6742R at 5860 N. Fulton Drive.

• Hear a request from the Community Development Department to adopt a minor amendment to Chapter 11 “General Plan Administration” of the town’s 2025 General Plan regarding how the document’s major amendments may be decided; and

• Hear a request from Matt Hepperle for a zoning map change from Commercial: Neighborhood Sales and Services to Residential and Services for a half-acre at the southwest corner of Spouse Drive and Hoffman Road.

