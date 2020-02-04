Talk of the Town: A necessary step for our town

There’s good news for Prescott Valley residents who favor responsible development.

A draft agreement has been reached between town officials and the local “Citizens Voice PAC.” The agreement, which requires town council approval, would give all residents a greater say when developers seek changes to the voter-approved general plan.

The first public consideration of this improvement in town rules is scheduled to occur at the Feb. 10 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission. GPA 20-001 is the first public hearing item on the agenda. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in Prescott Valley Library auditorium.

I’m sure you are wondering “what’s the Citizens Voice PAC?” Well, state law requires that local people must register as a political action committee when they bring an initiative to effect town policy changes. I chair this Prescott Valley PAC.

Citizens Voice is an outgrowth of frustration by many in Prescott Valley who are concerned that citizens have no effective voice regarding development.

An indication was this comment by a developer at a community meeting, as quoted in the Prescott Valley Tribune: “If you don’t like growth, this is not the place to live.”

Here’s more proof. Our inquiry of town records showed that in the last 11 years, the town council and P&Z commission have never turned down a developer’s request to amend the general plan. The pendulum has swung way too far in favor of developers.

A key issue is whether developers can gain local government approval through minor amendments to the General Plan, rather than major amendments.

Major amendments require far more public meetings and input before they can be approved. They also require a two-thirds approval by the seven member town council. Minor amendments to the plan require far less public scrutiny and council majority approval.

Perhaps most important: a major amendment must be shown “to not adversely affect the community as a whole, or a portion of the community.”

There is no such provision for a minor amendment.

An example is Phoenix businessman David Maguire’s attempt to put not only single-family but also multi-family housing at the front door of the Pronghorn Ranch neighborhood. The general plan calls for single-family housing on that land.

But Maguire has proposed 15 dwelling units per acre (such as condominiums or apartments), a project that would dramatically change the character of the area and add to traffic congestion for Pronghorn Ranch and Viewpoint residents. This is no “minor” matter to area residents, so treating this proposal by minor amendment is unacceptable.

The draft agreement negotiated with the town will require that each specific development proposal receive major amendment consideration once a qualifying number of local residents—town-wide—petition for that consideration.

I’d like to thank the many local residents who have signed the initiative petition. If you are a registered voter who has not yet signed, you can still do so at the real estate office along Pronghorn Ranch Parkway, just off Viewpoint Drive.

I’d also like to commend Mayor Kell Palguta and Town Manager Larry Tarkowski for being open to negotiations about changing town rules without being forced to resolve the matter through a costly election (as called for in our initiative). We urge members of town staff, the P&Z, and town council to follow Kell and Larry’s lead and, in doing so, be responsive to citizen input.

It’s important to add that Citizens Voice is not anti-development. Our cause is responsible development, as called for in the voter-approved 2025 general plan.

We think you’ll agree: this is an important and necessary step forward for our town.

Rob Esson is chair of the Citizens Voice PAC in Prescott Valley.