Student of the Week: Jacob Bunker

Jacob Bunker is a welcome addition to our Del Rio family. He stands out as a positive example to all. Jacob is currently a 3rd grade student in Ms. Ballard’s class at Del Rio Elementary School. Jacob has attended Chino Valley Schools since Kindergarten.

Jacob is polite, soft spoken and treats everyone with respect. He is well liked by his peers and his teachers because he has a big heart and truly cares for others. Not only is Jacob a wonderful student, but he is very patriotic.

Jacob is a previous member of Cub Scouts, he exhibited the character traits of honesty and trustworthiness. You may recognize him from our Veteran’s Day Assembly when his scout group assisted with the presentation of our flags.

Jacob has recently started playing the piano and takes weekly lessons. He loves playing trains with his family and hanging out with their family dog “Abbey.”

Jacob is positive role model who exhibits all of the Character Counts Pillars. He is Kind, Caring, Trustworthy, Respectful, Fair, Responsible, and a great Citizen.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Unified School District.