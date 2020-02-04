Stoplight plans at Highway 89, Road 1 North moving forward

Plans for a stoplight at the intersection of Highway 89 and Road 1 North are moving ahead officials from the Arizona Department of Transportation said at the Chino Valley Town Council meeting Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The town has been waiting for this for a long time, said Mayor Darryl Croft.

The project will also involve installing a right turn lane onto the northbound side of Highway 89 onto E. Road 1 North, construction of left turn lanes and widening Highway 89 at Road 1 North, said Deborah Miller, community relations project manager.

“The purpose of the project is to relieve the traffic congestion at the intersection and to improve the turning movements onto Highway 89,” Miller said.

A joint partnership between ADOT, the Town of Chino Valley, Yavapai County and the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization, the cost for the project is an estimated $1.115 million, said Northwest Development Engineer John Litteer. It’s currently at the design stage, which is 95% finished, and ADOT is working with the utility companies and its right-of-way group to acquire the right-of-way that’s needed for the project, Litteer said.

The expectation, he said, is to have the right-of-way clearance in March, which could mean some activity in the spring with some of the utilities.

After that, the hope is to advertise for the project in the middle of June and have construction start as soon as October, Litteer said.

However, issues with APS utility relocating may push that back a couple of months, he said. It will take about five months to complete.

When the work does begin, the majority of it, as well as some grading, will be on the east and west legs of Road 1 North while there will be a little bit of work on Highway 89 in order to widen it and create a northbound right turn lane onto Road 1 North, Litteer said.

“A couple of the things we’re requiring in the contract is no daytime lane closures. There will be some intermittent night work required,’ he said. “On the east and west legs on Road 1 North, because of the magnitude of work there, there will be some intermittent closures … could be anywhere from a few days to a week or so.”

The project will also be set up so that there will still be access to the businesses in the area, Litteer said. They are also coordinating with the City of Prescott which is building a right turn lane to the immediate east in order for improved access to its well site so there can be just one construction project and not two separate ones, he said.

An informational open house about the project is expected for May. For updates, visit azdot.gov/projects/northwest-district-projects/state-route-89-road-1-north-road-chino-valley.