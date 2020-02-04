Scam warning: Person posing as Prescott Valley Police detective

Someone is reportedly pretending to be a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) detective in order to trick people into sending them money.

The department received a report of this on Tuesday, Feb. 4.



The victim said he was called by someone claiming to be Det. Mathew Wilson, according to a PVPD news release. He said he was told he was going to be charged with a felony crime and face a lengthy prison term.

He was also told that the charges would be dropped if a large lump sum of money was sent to the caller via Venmo or gift cards, the release states.

“Crimes like this are becoming more and more common,” said Jerry Ferguson with the PVPD. “The Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind their citizens that detectives and officers will not ask for money and will not facilitate the exchange of money for the dismissal of charges. If you believe you are not talking to an officer or detective of the Prescott Valley Police Department, please verify through our dispatch center at 928-772-9267.”