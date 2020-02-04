OFFERS
Rewritten sign code allows Chino Valley businesses to post feather flags

Feather flags, as seen here Aug. 21, 2019, at the southwest corner of North Highway 89 and Road 2 North, have come under scrutiny by the Town of Chino Valley. (Doug Cook/Prescott News Network, file)

Feather flags, as seen here Aug. 21, 2019, at the southwest corner of North Highway 89 and Road 2 North, have come under scrutiny by the Town of Chino Valley. (Doug Cook/Prescott News Network, file)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 8:17 p.m.

Business owners in the Town of Chino Valley can put their feather flags back up thanks to new language in the sign code unanimously passing the Chino Valley Town Council Tuesday, Jan. 28.

After noticing that the old code did not include language allowing for the renewal of temporary signs and asking for time to change that last May, councilmembers met with business owners at a study session in October and gave staff direction to rewrite that section of code. It now has language that differentiates between permanent, temporary and auxiliary signage.

“Temporary signs are the ones that are placed while (business owners) wait for their permanent sign,” said Development Services Director Joshua Cook. “Once the permanent sign goes up, all businesses are allowed their auxiliary signage without a permit.”

Under the new language, permits for temporary signs are allowed for up to six months and are not renewable. Auxiliary signs are unaffixed signs supplementing the permanent signage and can be a banner, feather flag, pennant or A-frame. Commercially zoned properties are allowed 48-square feet for auxiliary signage.

The new language also make it so that signs put up as special or promotional events are regarded as auxiliary signage, said Alex Lerma, former town planner, at the Tuesday, Jan. 7, Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission meeting.

Special events are rodeos, fairs or any event that will cause a sign to be put up temporarily and taken down after 15 days and promotional events include sales or grand openings, Lerma said.

“Special event, promotional and auxiliary signage shall not require a permit, but is allowed by right as long as the signage remains in good condition,” he said.

The Commercial Light Zoning District portion of the town code does have a section regarding temporary use permits as to what types of special events are allowed in the town, Lerma said.

