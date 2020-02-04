Prescott Valley in Brief: Arizona Treasure Hunter visits Prescott Valley Library on Feb. 5

Arizona Treasure Hunter visits Prescott Valley Library on Feb. 5

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Prescott Valley Public Library plays host to Cody Drake, the Arizona Treasure Hunter. Cody Drake will present his life as a prospector and treasure hunter. He will share his major discoveries; about his time doing survival alone in the desert as well as going over tips and tricks to help other treasure hunters. No registration is required for this free program.

Master Gardener Talk set for Prescott Valley Library on Feb. 6

From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, Prescott Valley Public Library will play host to the Master Gardener Talk, “Attracting Pollinators and Bees.” This presentation will provide an overview of pollinators that frequent our local area and provide ideas as to which plants will attract not only birds, bees and butterflies, but beautify your yard. The discussion will also include the process of pollination and how to provide a healthy environment for our garden guests. Speaker Laurin Pause completed the Master Gardening course in May 2019 and is currently an associate Master Gardener. A resident of Stone Ridge in Prescott Valley, she is an avid backyard gardener, applying the information gained in the classroom to all aspects of caring for her yard and that of her community. One of her passions is to educate children and adults in the art of growing and eating healthy foods. No registration is required for this free program.

Adult art classes available at Prescott Valley Library Feb. 14

Registration is required for Prescott Valley Public Library’s Be Creative Adult Art Class, “Painting Trees and Flowers with Acrylics,” during two sessions, including noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 and 28. The library was awarded a 2019 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for “Be Creative at PVPL,” in the Children’s Programming Room on the second floor. The grant allows the library to offer monthly art classes, designed for our ages 50-plus community. February will be an introduction to one of the most versatile media. Students will learn to compose, draw and paint their own tree & flower paintings. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation taking signups for youth basketball

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department’s “Be a Better Basketball Player,” designed for boys and girls ages 8 to 12, kicks off from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Boys & Girls Club gymnasium, 8201 E. Loos Drive. Basketball instructor Roy Jenkins, who runs the sessions, has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball shooting academies in the past. Jenkins teaches participants about how to dribble and shoot. After the Feb. 11 session, sessions continue from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27. Cost is $30 per participant. To register, visit the PV Parks and Rec office at 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. or sign up online at pvaz.net. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Author Mark Musick discusses ‘Howard Hughes: Madman, genius or both?’ Feb. 18

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will present an Author Talk with Mark Musick called “Howard Hughes: Madman, Genius, or Both?” from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the auditorium on the first floor. This riveting presentation features the research of retired Maj. Gen. Mark Musick and Douglas Wellman, which leads to the book, “Boxes: The Secret Life of Howard Hughes. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Alzheimer’s presentation set for Feb. 20 at Prescott Valley Library

Join Prescott Valley Public Library from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, for an Alzheimer’s presentation, “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” in the Crystal Room on the third floor. Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Join the library in learning about 10 common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and what to watch for in yourself and others. This program covers: Typical age-related changes; common warning signs of Alzheimer’s; how to approach someone about memory concerns; early detection, including the benefits of a diagnosis and the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

YRMC program, ‘Women and Heart Disease,’ Feb. 20 at PV Library

The Prescott Valley Public Library is partnering with Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) Speakers Bureau to present, “Women and Heart Disease,” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the library’s Crystal Room on the third floor. In this one-hour session from Dr. Soundos Moualla you will learn: What are the signs of an unhealthy heart? What are the first signs of a heart attack in women? What are the early signs of heart disease? How many women are affected by heart disease? Register online at yrmc.eventbrite.com or call 928-708-4636.

Book club set to meet Feb. 20 at Prescott Valley Library

Prescott Valley Public Library is playing host to the PVPL Book Club from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Koole Meeting Room on the second floor. PVPL Book Club meets from 10:30 a.m. to noon on the third Thursday of every month. If you are looking for a book club to join, come share the library’s love of reading. For more information, call 928-759-3040. No registration is required, but space is limited.

Register for ‘Daddy Daughter Date Night’ Feb. 21

The Town of Prescott Valley’s 2020 Daddy Daughter Date Night will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at The Event Spot, 6520 E. First St. Cost is $40 per couple and $20 for each additional daughter. The event is designed for girls ages 3 to 12. Preregistration is required, and it is being conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis. This Winter Wonderland-themed evening will be filled with music, dancing, dinner, prizes and fun activities, the town states on the event’s Facebook page. To register for Daddy Daughter Date Night, sponsored by the Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Department, visit: secure.rec1.com/AZ/prescott-valley/catalog. A link to the Daddy Daughter Date Night 2020 page is accessible via Facebook with the handle: @PrescottValley.

Prescott Valley Police to host recruitment event Feb. 13

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting an Open House Recruitment Event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the Police Department Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley.

There will be a notary on hand to help complete documents. Background investigators will be available to answer questions about the hiring process.

This is the opening event leading up to the department’s next lateral/recruit testing date, which is at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 7.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is a challenging, diverse environment with a benefits package to including paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance and the highest pay in the quad-city area.

To be considered for employment with the Town of Prescott Valley, applicants must submit an online application and attach a completed Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board (AZPOST) Packet. The AZPOST packet can be downloaded at https://post.az.gov/blog-terms/post-forms. Apply online at: www.pvaz.net/229/employment and attach your AZPOST Packet to your online application.

For help with your application or if you have questions, call 928-772-5164.

Adult GED tutoring begins at Prescott Valley Library

Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd., has started offering Adult GED Drop-In Tutoring, Plus Other Adult Tutoring, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. every Tuesday in the PC Lab on the second floor.

If you are in need of adult academic tutoring, the library wants to help. Come to Drop-In Tutoring, whether you have one question or you need help with the whole GED exam.

Instructor Cathy O’Toole recently retired after teaching for 35 years. She looks forward to helping you achieve your educational goals.

No registration is required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Game and Fish deadline for 2020 permit-tags is Feb. 11

The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2020 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk.

To apply, visit azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see page 10 of the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. Printed booklets soon will be available at all department offices and license dealers statewide.

Attention falconers: Raptor capture seasons are included in this booklet. A valid hunting or hunt and fish combination license, along with a sport falconry license, are needed when applying for a hunt permit-tag. For more information, see page 38.



The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 11.

All applicants are encouraged to purchase PointGuard, which allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. For more information, visit azgfd.gov/pointguard.

Police hosting ‘consumer scams and identity theft’ talk

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) is scheduled to host a “Consumer Scams and Identity Theft” presentation from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

The presentation will be held at the Prescott Valley Police Department Training Room at 7601 E. Skoog Blvd, Prescott Valley.

Presenting on the topic will be Betty Delano, the senior outreach coordinator for The Office of the Arizona Attorney General.

The department is bringing this program to the community free of charge. Reservations are not required.

“It is the goal of the Prescott Valley Police Department to give our citizens the tools to make informed decisions regarding their online activities and to alleviate fear among our senior citizens about being victims of fraud,” said Jodi Mullins, a community service officer with PVPD.

Presentation topics will include information on the most recent scams going around and what red flags to watch out for; the definition of identity theft; what actions citizens can take to prevent from becoming a victim; and what to do in the event that someone does become the victim of identity theft.

For further information, contact Mullins at 928-772-5164 or by email at jmullins@pvaz.net. Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Change a child’s story in 2020

While people across the country are setting goals for the new year, thousands of children in Arizona are unsure where they’ll be living tomorrow. Children in Arizona’s foster care system face a life of uncertainty. They can be moved from place to place with no notice. To make matters more complicated, the professional adults in their lives are frequently changing – from their social worker to therapist, to their school or daycare. Every child needs a stable, caring adult in their life.

This is why a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is so important. CASA volunteers are a consistent voice for a child in foster care. They spend 10-20 hours per month reviewing the child’s case and getting to know the child and what is in his or her best interest. The CASA is often the most consistent person in the life of a child in foster care. CASA volunteers not only assist the judge in making critical decisions but often taken on a mentor role to the child for life.

Today there are over 14,000 children in Arizona who were removed from their homes due to abuse and/or neglect. CASA of Yavapai County’s goal is to have one CASA for EVERY child in foster care. You have the power to Change a child’s story™. All it takes is the heart to do so. If you are looking for an opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life and in our community become a CASA volunteer today.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are everyday community members who donate their time to be the voice for a child. Children with a CASA are more likely to find a safe, permanent home, more likely to succeed in school, and are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system.

No specific background or training is needed to become a CASA volunteer. Anyone 21 years of age or older, who can pass a thorough background check and complete 30 hours of free training, is encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit www.CASAofYavapaiCounty.org or call 928-771-3165.

West Yavapai offers mindfulness class for seniors

The West Yavapai Guidance Clinic will be offering a new, seven-week class titled, “Practicing Mindfulness” for seniors who would like to learn what mindfulness is, and how the practice can enrich and benefit their lives.

This class is part of the Senior Peer program.

The class will be taught on Fridays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 10 to Feb. 28. For more information on class location, and to register, call the clinic at 928-445-5211 ext. 2601.

Sons of American Revolution seeks 2 individuals for awards

Prescott Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) seeks to recognize two individuals for the SAR lifesaving award and heroism award.

The SAR lifesaving award recognizes the actions of any person who was directly responsible for the saving of a human life or who prolonged a human life to the extent the victim was still alive upon transfer to the care of medical authorities, even though the victim might expire at a later time.

The SAR heroism award recognizes outstanding bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of imminent danger, i.e., acts which involved great personal courage and risk to the recipient. This is intended primarily for acts by civilians not in uniform but does not exclude police/fireman.

Individuals selected will be honored by Prescott Chapter, SAR in January 2020 at an awards ceremony. Submit nominations to Tim Prater via email timprater86323@gmail.com. For additional information, call/text 928-533-1478.