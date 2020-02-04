Prescott Police hosting spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy

The Prescott Police Department (PPD) invites community members to get an inside look at how the department operates by attending the spring 2020 Citizens Police Academy, commencing in March.



Participants will experience many aspects of the PPD, including learning about the hiring process to become a police officer, learning how police recruits are trained at the academy, visiting the Prescott Regional Communications Center and viewing demonstrations of K9 and SWAT operations.



There will also be an opportunity to actively participate in a roleplaying, high-tech video training system called VIRTRA, which tests the judgment and reactions of those assuming the role of a police officer.

“I am thrilled to offer members of our community the opportunity to know more about policing in Prescott through this informative and exciting program,” PPD Chief Debora Black said.

Classes will begin on March 17 and continue on each Tuesday until April 21. The first five classes will go from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will then be a brief ceremony at 6 p.m. on April 21, at which time participants will receive a certificate for attending the academy.

To attend the academy, one must be 21 years of age and a legal U.S. resident. Preference will be given to Prescott residents. There is no cost associated with the program.

For more information or to receive an application, contact Leila Ranzi at 928-777-1965 or leila.ranzi@prescott-az.gov.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.