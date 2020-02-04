Pet of the Week: Wyatt

Meet Wyatt, an approximately 2 1/2-year-old Rottweiler mix. Wyatt is a fun-loving boy who is house trained and loves people. Wyatt does well with kids ages 7 years and up. Smaller kids may be too much for him to handle. We do not know if Wyatt appreciates cats or not, but he tends to get along well with most other dogs. Wyatt is not good with livestock. If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please stop by the shelter today located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223 ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shleter.