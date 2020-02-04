Pet of the Week: Wyatt
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 5:09 p.m.
Meet Wyatt, an approximately 2 1/2-year-old Rottweiler mix. Wyatt is a fun-loving boy who is house trained and loves people. Wyatt does well with kids ages 7 years and up. Smaller kids may be too much for him to handle. We do not know if Wyatt appreciates cats or not, but he tends to get along well with most other dogs. Wyatt is not good with livestock. If you would like to meet this handsome boy, please stop by the shelter today located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223 ext. 7.
Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shleter.
Most Read
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: