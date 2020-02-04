One Man's Rant: A life sustained by family and art

The last few times we’ve breakfasted at Skillets Café, my wife couldn’t focus on her scrambled eggs, it seems, she was seriously distracted by the dog paintings displayed on the wall above our table.

Her distraction caused me to examine each painting which carried the signature of Robt. Winsell. Even though we’ve never owned the breeds depicted in the paintings, Wife Williams felt great affection for those framed furry faces and the skill of the artist in presenting them. I shared her admiration for the work by local artist Robert Winsell, so I decided to look him up.

Bob spent his early years in Chicago, where as a child, he covered the walls of his room with pencil sketches. In high school, he took drawing, painting and ceramics classes, and was awarded two certificates for his ceramic work by the Art Institute School of Chicago. Despite his interest and talent in the art field, however, he never considered pursuing an artistic career.

Shortly after high school, he went to work for a bandsaw manufacturer located in Des Plaines, near Chicago.

He had advanced to the title of product manager when he was offered the position of national sales manager for a competing company in the bandsaw industry. He accepted the offer and soon was relocated to Southern California.

In addition to managing the sales force, he employed his creative talents to design and illustrate marketing brochures as well as to write training manuals.

Even though his daytime hours were filled with sales management and business travel responsibilities, his leisure hours were still dedicated to developing his art. He attended evening classes in water color and acrylic painting at a local college and won more than one juried recognition for his work.

While in Laguna Beach, California, Bob was fascinated by the wood relief carvings of Artist G.J. Updigraff. He displayed such intense interest, that the master wood carver agreed to tutor Bob in relief wood carving for several weekends.

Since then, Bob has evolved his own techniques in the craft. He details some natural work projects in acrylics while finishing others with stains and sealers.

Even though he loves to paint dogs, he says he doesn’t paint portraits of pets that have passed. It’s just too difficult, he confesses, to capture the unique characteristics of a specific animal.

During our interview, I discovered that Bob’s artistic pursuits are broad-based not only in the process (wood carving, water color, acrylic, etc.) but in subject matter too, including people, horses, pets and the Southwest in general.

A couple of things surprised me about Bob, other than his creative talent, which he says was largely self-developed.

First, he stunned me when he mentioned that he’d been married to his wife, Betty, for 70 years. I thought that might have been a verbal typo until he confirmed that he’ll turn 90 next May.

The second surprise was learning that Betty is an artist in her own right. And that son Troy was gifted in gourd and bronze art until his death in 2009. Even daughter Catherine inherited the creative chromosome.

I asked Bob if he wanted to make a grand proclamation about the state of the world. He considered the opportunity briefly before saying, no, he had no epic observations to make, but he would like to see a change in young folks’ education. He’d like the schools to teach more history.

I can’t say that I disagree with him.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.