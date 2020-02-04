Obituary: Walter Max Moeller
Walter Max Moeller, 99, of Safford, Arizona, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at the home of his son, Larry Moeller, in Safford. Max was born February 8, 1920 to Walter A. and F. Hazel (Murphy) Moeller, at home in Stoney Point, Jackson County, Iowa. Max served in the United States Navy as a Radio Technician aboard the AKA1 USS Arcturus during World War II from March 1942 – Nov 1945.
After the war, Max worked at Clinton Engines and owned and operated Moeller Auto Trim in Maquoketa.
Max moved his family from Iowa to Arizona in 1961, where he worked in real estate and for schools in Apache Junction and Snowflake.
In 1992, he moved to Safford.
Max was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Lois Ann (Knorr); daughter, Caroline Jane; second wife, Janet (McCutcheon); sisters, Alene Ternus and Lola Morris and great-granddaughter, Aliyah Robinson Ramsey. Max is survived by his children, Donna (Bill) Deffenbaugh of Prescott, Mark (Karen) Moeller of Flagstaff, Amy (Marlin) Pickett of Lancaster, California, Larry (Della) Moeller of Safford and David (Michell) Moeller of Safford; granddaughter, Kimberly (Steven) Robinson Goats of Prescott Valley, an additional fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and four nieces.
A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona on February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Information provided by survivors.
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 3, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Local life lost to opioids leaves an impact; relative of Morales seeks changes
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 11, 2020
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: