Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Walter Max Moeller

Walter Max Moeller

Walter Max Moeller

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 9:52 p.m.

Walter Max Moeller, 99, of Safford, Arizona, passed away peacefully February 1, 2020 at the home of his son, Larry Moeller, in Safford. Max was born February 8, 1920 to Walter A. and F. Hazel (Murphy) Moeller, at home in Stoney Point, Jackson County, Iowa. Max served in the United States Navy as a Radio Technician aboard the AKA1 USS Arcturus during World War II from March 1942 – Nov 1945.

After the war, Max worked at Clinton Engines and owned and operated Moeller Auto Trim in Maquoketa.

Max moved his family from Iowa to Arizona in 1961, where he worked in real estate and for schools in Apache Junction and Snowflake.

In 1992, he moved to Safford.

Max was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Lois Ann (Knorr); daughter, Caroline Jane; second wife, Janet (McCutcheon); sisters, Alene Ternus and Lola Morris and great-granddaughter, Aliyah Robinson Ramsey. Max is survived by his children, Donna (Bill) Deffenbaugh of Prescott, Mark (Karen) Moeller of Flagstaff, Amy (Marlin) Pickett of Lancaster, California, Larry (Della) Moeller of Safford and David (Michell) Moeller of Safford; granddaughter, Kimberly (Steven) Robinson Goats of Prescott Valley, an additional fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren and four nieces.

A graveside service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Mesa, Arizona on February 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Information provided by survivors.

