Obituary: Patrica Ann Jines

Patrica Ann Jines was born in Massachusetts to Chester and Beatrice Blair on July 7, 1944. After living in different states, she moved to Arizona. There she married Bart Jines on July 19th, 1981.

They soon moved to Chino Valley, where they lived until her passing on January 19th, at home with family by her side.

She was loved by her family and her many friends. She was active on the Chino Valley Community Church and the church will have a service with a date and time to be published soon.

Her husband, Bart, wishes to thank the many friends, the church members and Maggie’s House Hospice, for their help and love in this trying time.

Information provided by survivors.