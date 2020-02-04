Obituary: Edmund Basil Lukavics

Edmund Basil Lukavics passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home just days shy of his 73rd birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Lukavics of which he had always missed dearly.

He spoke frequently about the joy he would feel at being reunited with them one day.

He was a loving father of Casey Young, Jennifer Lukavics (Burns), Megan Lukavics (Aurich) and Edmund Lukavics; proud grandfather of Cassius, Atticus, Thaddeus, Madison, Kacie, Austin, Landon, Layla, Lincoln, Kloee, Lilly and Jude; brother of Janine Mullen, Jim Lukavics and Judy Mitchell. Further survived by long term partner Carolyn Rawlins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ed was an extraordinary athlete, graduating from Scottsdale High School where he shined in the multiple sports of basketball, swimming and track.

His love for sports continued as he pursued an education at Mesa Community College studying both Physical Education and Business. He made sure to pass this love of sports onto his children as they will continue to cheer on his beloved 49er’s and Cardinals football teams.

Other than being a father and a grandfather, his second most important accomplishment in life that he was most proud of was his service in the United States Marine Corp.

He served in the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran. His charismatic personality and quirky sense of humor will be greatly missed. He had an uncanny ability of making any stranger feel like a best friend in a matter of minutes. Your contagious smile and warm heart will be greatly missed dad. Love you always and forever, until we meet again. There will be a Celebration of Life Service taking place on Wednesday February 5th at 1:00 pm, Watson Lake large ramada.

