OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Feb. 04
Weather  20.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Edmund Basil Lukavics

Edmund Basil Lukavics

Edmund Basil Lukavics

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 9:57 p.m.

Edmund Basil Lukavics passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home just days shy of his 73rd birthday. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Lukavics of which he had always missed dearly.

He spoke frequently about the joy he would feel at being reunited with them one day.

He was a loving father of Casey Young, Jennifer Lukavics (Burns), Megan Lukavics (Aurich) and Edmund Lukavics; proud grandfather of Cassius, Atticus, Thaddeus, Madison, Kacie, Austin, Landon, Layla, Lincoln, Kloee, Lilly and Jude; brother of Janine Mullen, Jim Lukavics and Judy Mitchell. Further survived by long term partner Carolyn Rawlins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ed was an extraordinary athlete, graduating from Scottsdale High School where he shined in the multiple sports of basketball, swimming and track.

His love for sports continued as he pursued an education at Mesa Community College studying both Physical Education and Business. He made sure to pass this love of sports onto his children as they will continue to cheer on his beloved 49er’s and Cardinals football teams.

Other than being a father and a grandfather, his second most important accomplishment in life that he was most proud of was his service in the United States Marine Corp.

He served in the Vietnam War and was a decorated veteran. His charismatic personality and quirky sense of humor will be greatly missed. He had an uncanny ability of making any stranger feel like a best friend in a matter of minutes. Your contagious smile and warm heart will be greatly missed dad. Love you always and forever, until we meet again. There will be a Celebration of Life Service taking place on Wednesday February 5th at 1:00 pm, Watson Lake large ramada.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary notice: Edmund Basil Lukavics
Obituary: Daniel James Killingsworth
Obituary: Daniel James Killingsworth
Obituary: Raymond Melvin "Duke" Hammett
Obituary: Frank Bielak

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries