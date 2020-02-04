Obituary: Amanda L. Siegel
I grieve a hurt that knows no boundaries and tears. The inexplicable tragedy with the loss of my daughter, Amanda has left me with a void that will never be filled. She was my pride, my joy and the truest of love in my life. Her contagious laugh will be missed by myself and others. At this time as I battle with cancer I am unable to gather alongside with the many grieving family and friends.
A Celebration of Amanda’s Life will be postponed for a later date. The loving sympathy and compassion you have shown to me during this tremendously difficult time is so greatly appreciated. I wish to extend my heartfelt thanks to all my family and friends who so generously have given of their time, beautiful bouquets, contributions for her service and the many kind and thoughtful cards. May the Lord hold my child in his arms until we meet again. Barbara Siegel
Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
