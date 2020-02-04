Local Sports in Brief: Do your kids love baseball? Sign them up to play Little League in Prescott this spring
Registration for the Prescott Little League 2020 season is now open and will close sometime in late February. Prices to sign up are $65 for T-ball (ages 4-6), $75 for coach pitch (ages 6-7), $85 for minors (8-9), $95 for Majors (ages 10-12), $95 for intermediate (ages 10-13) and $95 for juniors/seniors (ages 13-15). For more information, or to sign up a player or become a coach, visit tshg.bluesombrero.com/prescottlittleleague or email prescottlittleleague@gmail.com.
Prescott Valley Little League now taking registration for 2020 season
Parents of youngsters from Prescott Valley who want to play in Prescott Valley Little League in 2020 should jot down a few key dates. The first tryout, for league players ages 10 to 13, and the second in-person registration are scheduled for Feb. 22, followed by the coaches meeting and draft on Feb. 29. A baseball and softball skills camp on March 21 will precede Opening Day on April 6.
For Little League Baseball, registration for Farm (Coach Pitch, 6- to 8-year-olds) is $85 per player. Registration for Minors (ages 8 to 11), Majors (Player Pitch, ages 9 to 12), “50/70” (ages 11 to 13) and Juniors (ages 12 to 15) is $105 per player.
For Little League Softball, registration for Farm (Coach Pitch, ages 6 to 8) is $85 per player. Registration for Minors (Player Pitch, ages 8 to 11), Majors (ages 9-12) and Juniors (ages 12-14) is $105 per player.
For more information, including discounts and school enrollment forms, send an email to: prescottvalleylittleleague@yahoo.com or visit: prescottvalleylittleleague.com/.
Chino Valley Little League taking signups for 2020 season
The Chino Valley Little League is taking signups for the 2020 season. For more information, visit tshq.bluesombrero.com/chinovalleyllaz.
Heading to a D-backs game this spring? Read up on their new bag policy
Chase Field and the Arizona Diamondbacks announced Jan. 8 that they will implement a clear-bag policy for all Chase Field events starting at D-backs Fan Fest on Saturday, Feb. 15.
Approved bags: Clear Bags (Plastic, vinyl or PVC) with no obscured interior pockets cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 12,” Plastic Storage Bag (Re-sealable, clear) -1 Gallon, Small Clutch Bags/Wallets no larger than 6.5” x 4.5.” All small clutch bags/wallets within a clear tote bag must fit the approved dimensions (6.5” x 4.5”). Seat cushions without pockets, zippers or concealable areas cannot exceed 18” wide. Clothing and blankets are permitted if carried loosely or in an approved clear bag
Not approved bags: Backpacks, Bags and wallets exceeding the size of a small clutch bag (6.5” W x 4.5” H). Non-approved seat cushions. Luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, briefcases, fanny packs, cinch bags or any bag larger than the permissible size (6.5” W x 4.5” H).
— Courier Sports
