Letter: A divisive issue?

Originally Published: February 4, 2020 6:36 p.m.

Editor:

In her letter, Mavis Brauer contends that the movement to make Yavapai a sanctuary county is “divisive” and therefore should be abandoned. However, any argument over the rights of citizens will be divisive.

Movements such as one at issue can be especially divisive when one side wants to enforce the law, including the Constitution, and the other wants to ignore it. Wasn’t the passage and enforcement of civil rights laws in the ‘60’s divisive? In fact, wasn’t the Declaration of Independence itself divisive?

Moreover, “divisive” is a nonsensical reason not to pass at least a resolution (I’d prefer an ordinance, which would have more force) setting forth that the entity supports the Constitution and will not provide assistance to those who seek to undermine the Constitution.

Finally, the issue is not really divisive when one side was supported at the meeting by literally hundreds and hundreds of residents supporting the call for Yavapai to be a Second Amendment sanctuary county while the other had almost no support there at all. I was there and was impressed by the number of residents who care enough about their right protected by the Second Amendment to exercise their First Amendment right to petition the government and speak freely.

There is another meeting of the Board of Supervisors on this issue on Feb. 5 at 8 a.m. at 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, and I urge all those who support the Constitution to appear and voice their support.

Joel Schochet

Prescott

