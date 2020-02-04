Kobritz: Major league sports pricing out middle class fans

In December, the Los Angeles Times published a story which claimed the cost of attending a Major League sporting event in the area was unaffordable for the middle-class fan.

The Times’ conclusion doesn’t just apply to Southern California. The cost of Super Bowl tickets in Miami - $6,000 for nose bleed sections – brought home the point.

Sports marketing publisher Team Marketing Report (TMR) computes an annual “fan cost index (FCI),” the cost of attending a Major League game for a hypothetical family of four. The FCI includes the cost of four average-priced tickets, parking, and the least expensive venue pricing for four hot dogs, four sodas, two beers and two caps.

TMR’s latest average FCI per sport is $234 in MLB, $250 in MLS, $421 in the NBA, $425 in the NHL and $541 in the NFL. But those numbers don’t tell the whole story. The use of analytics, which most fans equate to analyzing player performance, has led teams to restructure their ticket pricing strategies. Teams now have information that allows them to focus on the fan base that generates the most revenue, those who purchase higher priced tickets and upscale food and beverage. The result is they can sell fewer tickets and make more money.

Perhaps no league exemplifies this new approach more than MLB. While ticket sales are declining, prices and revenues are increasing. In 2007, MLB teams sold a record 79.5 million tickets. That number has fallen steadily, to 68.5 million last year. But despite the drop-off in sales, according to TMR the average ticket price has risen from $28.94 five years ago to $32.99 in 2019.

Teams are in business to make money so they can hardly be faulted for maximizing revenues in their facilities. But if they price out all but the rich, leaving the rest of the population to watch sporting events on television, will someone who has never attended a live event ever become a fan? As confirmation of the direct relationship between the increase in ticket prices and declining attendance, a recent Baseball Prospectus analysis determined that rising ticket costs accounted for about 40% of the decline in MLB attendance over the past five years. Although every market is different, overall ticket revenue is not the primary source of income for the sports industry. According to a study by the accounting and consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in 2017, for the first time, media revenues exceeded ticket revenues in the North American sports market. Furthermore, the legalization of sports betting may lead to sponsorship revenues also exceeding ticket revenues by the end of the decade, the PwC study said.

Not all teams focus exclusively on maximizing revenues to the detriment of the average fan. A number of teams have programs that make a limited number of tickets available at reduced prices, although the seat locations, event dates and opponents are considered “less desirable.”



By ignoring the segment of the population that can least afford to pay, teams risk losing a future generation of fans, hardly a formula for sustainability.

Jordan Kobritz is a non-practicing attorney and CPA, former Minor League Baseball team owner and current investor in MiLB teams. He is a professor in the Sport Management Department at SUNY Cortland and maintains the blog, sportsbeyondthelines.com. The opinions contained in this column are the author’s. Kobritz can be reached by email at jordan.kobritz@cortland.edu.