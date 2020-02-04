Kendall McBean wins Sea Beggars Invite; Eagles take 3rd
Prep Golf
SUNLAND, Calif. — Frigid temperatures and harsh winds made the Sea Beggars Invitational incredibly challenging for Embry-Riddle women’s golf, but that didn’t stop Kendall McBean from coming back to win the first tournament of her career at Angeles National Golf Club on Tuesday.
McBean played as consistent as you can, finishing in the top-5 in four categories: par-3, par-4, par-5 scoring and pars. It did not come easy to the sophomore though as she had to fight her way into contention on day two. She finished the first round four shots back and in t-4.
Despite a double-bogey on one, the Mesa native was nearly flawless the rest of the round shooting 77 (+5) with two clutch birdies on Holes No. 8 and 14.
The course was tough but the conditions were brutal. The two days saw winds at an average of 16 miles per hour and temperatures well below the average for this time of year.
The women played on though, the average score reflects the conditions at 101.6.
All 18 holes played at least a stroke above par and holes no. 9, 18, 17, 6 played two shots above.
The rest of the Eagles finished in the top-20, but none other than McBean in the top-10. Tana House finished in 11th followed closely behind by Cami Culp and Jessica Williams. Hannah Spiller rounded off the scoring by coming in t-17.
The Eagles head to the Cactus Thaw held at Painted Dunes Golf Course next Monday, Feb. 10.
Information provided by Embry-Riddle Athletics.
