How is your New Year’s resolution going? Study shows one in five stick to them

Did you make a New Year’s resolution?

Justin Soto did, saying his was to move back to Arizona. He lives here now, Soto said.

“I moved (to Utah) for a career choice,” he said. “Some things happened and … I had to move back here because this is where I’m originally from.”

Presley Defrates said all she wanted to do was travel, and that’s going well. Last year she went to Japan and this year she’s working on visiting Great Britain.

For Chance Meek, his New Year’s resolutions were to learn more languages and become more bilingual. He’s progressing on that, Meek said.

“I’m learning Japanese and Spanish right now,” he said.

Rather than make a concrete goal, Chris Gomez said he’s setting goals and working to become a better person. He’s sticking with them, Gomez said.

Soto, Defrates, Meek and Gomez are doing better with their goals on average than 18,641 US adults questioned by YouGov Omnibus at the end of January 2018.

Results of the survey found that 23% of them either stuck to or mostly stuck to their New Year’s resolutions.

More specifically, 7% of them have stuck with them, 16% mostly have, 6% mostly have not, 4% have not at all and a vast majority surveyed, 63%, did not make any New Year’s resolutions.

Some people, 5% of those surveyed, answered they were unsure or had a different answer.

By the end of June 2018, a survey of 26,151 US adults questioned showed the number who either stuck or mostly stuck to them went down to 20%, or one in five, with 6% saying they did stick to their New Year’s resolutions, 14% saying they mostly have, 7% saying they mostly have not and 5% saying they did not stick with them at all.

The 63% who did not make resolutions held firm, and those who were unsure or had a different answer went down to 4%.

When it comes to making a New Year’s resolution stick, the American Psychological Association suggests starting small and making a resolution you think you can keep.

“If, for example, your aim is to exercise more frequently, schedule three or four days a week at the gym instead of seven,” the APA Psychology Help Center says. “If you would like to eat healthier, try replacing dessert with something else you enjoy, like fruit or yogurt, instead of seeing your diet as a form of punishment.”

It also suggests changing one behavior at a time rather than trying to reassess everything in your life at once, talking about it with friends family or a support group and asking for support and remembering that mistakes happen and the best thing to do with a misstep is to recover and keep going.