Explore the strong connection between art and natural history at ‘Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art and Natural History,’ Thursday, Feb. 6

Come explore the strong connection between art and natural history at ‘Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art and Natural History,’ at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. (Natural History Institute)

Come explore the strong connection between art and natural history at ‘Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art and Natural History,’ at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. (Natural History Institute)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 4, 2020 12:26 p.m.

Come explore the strong connection between art and natural history at ‘Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art and Natural History,’ at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

Botanical artist Melanie Campbell-Carter will explore the strong connection between art and natural history. She will also share some of the stories behind the Southwest Society of Botanical Artists', Arizona Originals, on exhibit in our gallery from January 24 - April 10, 2020.

This is a free event, open to the public. For more information, visit naturalhistoryinstitute.org/upcoming-events.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.

Natural History Institute

