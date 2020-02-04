Explore the strong connection between art and natural history at ‘Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art and Natural History,’ Thursday, Feb. 6
Come explore the strong connection between art and natural history at ‘Passion, Devotion, Intimacy: Art and Natural History,’ at the Natural History Institute, 126 N. Marina St. in Prescott from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.
Botanical artist Melanie Campbell-Carter will explore the strong connection between art and natural history. She will also share some of the stories behind the Southwest Society of Botanical Artists', Arizona Originals, on exhibit in our gallery from January 24 - April 10, 2020.
This is a free event, open to the public. For more information, visit naturalhistoryinstitute.org/upcoming-events.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event.
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 1, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 31, 2020
- Forecast calls for strong winds Sunday, snow on Monday
- Need2Know: Montezuma Tavern, formerly Rickety Cricket, is now open; Man at Leisure to close; new Prescott Valley Circle K nears completion
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 30, 2020
- ADOT: Lane restrictions, full closures coming for I-17 beginning Jan. 19
- Watch: Mountain lion caught on camera in Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Jan. 24, 2020
- Search underway in Belize for missing Prescott woman
- FBI takes over search for missing Prescott woman in Belize
- Hawks murder case featured in ‘20/20’ special
- 44 new defendants served by Arizona AG in fraud case against Prescott Valley eye surgeon
- Will the former Sam’s Club in Prescott Valley ever be sold?
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- WATCH: Jeep driven over Prescott car wash’s concrete barrier, rolls on Sheldon St.
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: