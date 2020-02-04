Evolution of the North American Monsoon, Feb. 6
Sixth of ten Community Nature Study Series 2020
Highlands Center for Natural History presents "Community Nature Study Series 2020."
Experts from around the state will each conduct an interactive, 3-hour presentation at Highlands Center for Natural History, 1375 S. Walker Rd. in Prescott through Feb. 20.
The sixth class of this series will be presented by Dr. Dorothea Ivanova, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University who will discuss "Evolution of the North American Monsoon" from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6
During this Nature Studies Presentation, Dr. Ivanova brings us a presentation on a very Arizona-relevant aspect of climate science, monsoons. She will lead you through computational research that has changed the way we view weather. These climate systems are not limited to local cause-and-effect, but are a reflection of what is happening all over the world, land and sea.
Registration is required. Admission for a non-member is $25 per class. Members receive a 10% discounted rate.
To register and for more information, visit highlandscenter.org/community-nature-study-series.
